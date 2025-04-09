Sphere Bio expands APAC distribution network to strengthen presence in region

Sphere Bio, a leading provider of picodroplet-based microfluidics for functional single-cell analysis and isolation, today announced a significant expansion of its APAC distributor network. This development marks a key milestone in the Company's global commercial strategy to meet growing demand for its next-generation single-cell analysis platforms.

The expansion enhances Sphere Bio's footprint across key Asian and Pacific markets, improving regional access to its innovative technologies, local support, and technical expertise. The Company has formed partnerships with five new distributors: 1st PhileKorea (South Korea), AS ONE Corporation (Japan), Decode Science (Australia and New Zealand), Everlife Research Instruments (Singapore), and Premas Life Sciences (India and Bangladesh). These new partnerships join an already robust network, including Bang Trading (Thailand), Cold Spring Biotech (Taiwan), and Gene Company (China and Hong Kong).

This strategic scale-up enhances Sphere Bio's ability to provide localized product support and increase adoption of its growing technology portfolio, including the recently launched Cyto-Mine® Chroma platform and new assay offerings. The investment in new partnerships reflects the Company's long-term commitment to serving the region and supporting local customers with in-depth expertise.

Dale Levitzke, CEO, Sphere Bio, commented: "2025 is a pivotal year as we scale to meet growing global demand and enter high-growth markets. We have partnered with best-in-class distributors to extend our reach and bring our transformative solutions to more customers worldwide. This expansion supports our mission to accelerate scientific discovery through innovation in single-cell analysis."