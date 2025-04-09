Sphere Bio expands APAC distribution network to strengthen presence in region

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Sphere Bio, a leading provider of picodroplet-based microfluidics for functional single-cell analysis and isolation, today announced a significant expansion of its APAC distributor network. This development marks a key milestone in the Company's global commercial strategy to meet growing demand for its next-generation single-cell analysis platforms.

Related Stories

The expansion enhances Sphere Bio's footprint across key Asian and Pacific markets, improving regional access to its innovative technologies, local support, and technical expertise. The Company has formed partnerships with five new distributors: 1st PhileKorea (South Korea), AS ONE Corporation (Japan), Decode Science (Australia and New Zealand), Everlife Research Instruments (Singapore), and Premas Life Sciences (India and Bangladesh). These new partnerships join an already robust network, including Bang Trading (Thailand), Cold Spring Biotech (Taiwan), and Gene Company (China and Hong Kong).

This strategic scale-up enhances Sphere Bio's ability to provide localized product support and increase adoption of its growing technology portfolio, including the recently launched Cyto-Mine® Chroma platform and new assay offerings. The investment in new partnerships reflects the Company's long-term commitment to serving the region and supporting local customers with in-depth expertise.

Dale Levitzke, CEO, Sphere Bio, commented: "2025 is a pivotal year as we scale to meet growing global demand and enter high-growth markets. We have partnered with best-in-class distributors to extend our reach and bring our transformative solutions to more customers worldwide. This expansion supports our mission to accelerate scientific discovery through innovation in single-cell analysis."

Our expanded distributor network and enhanced presence reflects our commitment to providing localized customer and technical support across the APAC region. These developments represent an important step in bringing our solutions closer to researchers and advancing global adoption."

Jay Manikandan, VP Commercial (APAC), Sphere Bio

Source:

Sphere Bio

Posted in: Cell Biology | Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sphere Bio. (2025, April 09). Sphere Bio expands APAC distribution network to strengthen presence in region. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 09, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250409/Sphere-Bio-expands-APAC-distribution-network-to-strengthen-presence-in-region.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sphere Bio. "Sphere Bio expands APAC distribution network to strengthen presence in region". News-Medical. 09 April 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250409/Sphere-Bio-expands-APAC-distribution-network-to-strengthen-presence-in-region.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sphere Bio. "Sphere Bio expands APAC distribution network to strengthen presence in region". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250409/Sphere-Bio-expands-APAC-distribution-network-to-strengthen-presence-in-region.aspx. (accessed April 09, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Sphere Bio. 2025. Sphere Bio expands APAC distribution network to strengthen presence in region. News-Medical, viewed 09 April 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250409/Sphere-Bio-expands-APAC-distribution-network-to-strengthen-presence-in-region.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Sphere Fluidics launches Cyto-CellectPLUS to accelerate cell line development workflows
Sphere Bio's Expansion and Vision
Unleashing the Power of Microfluidic Picodroplets
Sphere Fluidics appoints Dale Levitzke as Chief Executive Officer
Sphere Fluidics announces Cyto-Mine Chroma to accelerate and streamline workflows across expanded applications in biotherapeutic discovery and development
Sphere Fluidics appoints Edward Rayner as Non-Executive Director
Sphere Fluidics rebrands to Sphere Bio
Sphere Fluidics strengthens global commercial teams and establishes direct sales and support channel in North America

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Trending Stories

More Content from Sphere Bio

See all content from Sphere Bio

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sphere Fluidics appoints Curtis Nicholson as Director of Sales, EMEA, to support accelerated growth in key markets