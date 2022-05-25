Researchers discover mechanisms underlying T-cell receptor's immunosuppressive function

Investigators have discovered the mechanisms underlying a T-cell receptor's immunosuppressive function, according to a study published Nature Immunology, findings that may provide insight into the development of novel precision therapeutics for chronic diseases, including cancer.

Hui Zhang, PhD, professor of Preventive Medicine in the Division of Biostatistics, a member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, and director of Lurie Cancer's Brain Tumor SPORE Biostatistics and Bioinformatics Core and of the Biostatistics and Data Management Core in the Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease, was a co-author of the study.

LAG3 is an immune checkpoint receptor expressed on the surface of exhausted T-cells, which progressively lose their immune functions while fighting chronic infection or cancer. As an immune checkpoint, LAG3 inhibits the activation of the host cell and promotes an immunosuppressive response.

Related Stories

While immunotherapy treatments targeting LAG3 continue to be evaluated in clinical trials, the mechanisms by which LAG3 inhibits T-cell function and proper immune response have remained understudied.

In the current study, investigators analyzed CD4+ and CD8+ T-cells in mice, and discovered that LAG3 relocates to the immunological synapse — the space between an antigen-presenting cell and the immune cell — and binds with the T-cell receptor (TCR) CD3 protein complex.

The investigators noted this relocation occurred instead of LAG3 binding to major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class II molecules, which are found on antigen-presenting cells and are essential for initiating a proper immune response.

Using two super-resolution microscopy techniques — stimulated emission depletion (STED) microscopy and stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (STORM) — the investigators found that LAG3 colocalized with the TCR-CD3 complex in CD4+ and CD8+ T-cells, resulting in the loss of proper TCR signaling and decreasing T-cell activation.

To identify and quantify the coordinate-based single-molecule data from STED and STORM, investigators utilized an innovative statistical method proposed by Zhang's laboratory, the normalized spatial intensity correlation (NSInC) statistical algorithm, which allows for unbiased analysis of coordinate-based single-molecule data to determine which identified proteins are colocalized in three-dimensional space.

"These observations indicated that LAG3 functioned as a signal disruptor in a major histocompatibility complex class II-independent manner and provide insight into the mechanism of action of LAG3-targeting immunotherapies," the authors wrote.

Because current LAG3-targeting cancer therapeutics block the LAG3-MHC class II interaction, the findings may aide in the development of therapeutics targeting LAG3 and the LAG3-TCR association, as well as for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, according to the authors.

Source:

Northwestern University

Journal reference:

Guy, C., et al. (2022) LAG3 associates with TCR–CD3 complexes and suppresses signaling by driving co-receptor–Lck dissociation. Nature Immunology. doi.org/10.1038/s41590-022-01176-4.

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests that recall of B cell memory may depend on relative locations of prime and boost immunization
ATLAS assay reveals SARS-CoV-2 variant T-cell responses
Exploring short-term effectiveness of COVID-19 booster vaccine and stable CD8+ T cell memory after three doses
Researchers create artificial cell membrane that can be kept stable for over 50 days
Penn Medicine and CHOP announce plans with Costa Rica's CCSS for CAR T research
Small cell lung cancer subtypes respond differently to chemotherapeutics and targeted drugs
Scientists investigate relevance of COVID-19 vaccine-mediated T cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 variants
Study reveals how ZBP1 could lead to a cytokine storm during COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
‘Sting’ protein’s response to clean up damaged brain cells may accelerate Parkinson’s disease progression