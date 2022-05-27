Zoonotic and public health implications of bovine and human brucellosis in Ethiopia

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Bovine brucellosis is endemic and widely distributed in Ethiopia. The country has already prioritized top five zoonotic diseases (rabies, anthrax, brucellosis, Rift Valley fever and highly pathogenic avian influenza) in 2019 using reprioritization workshop. So brucellosis is one of the top five neglected zoonotic diseases in the country.

According to several studies, the distribution and prevalence of bovine and human brucellosis in Ethiopia varies among regions in terms of animal production and management systems, community living standards and awareness levels. The disease has major zoonotic and economic implications for rural communities, particularly pastoralists. The aim of this article was therefore to review and summarize recent studies (2010-2021) on the prevalence of bovine brucellosis in animals and humans, with reference to Ethiopia.

This review describes both bovine and human brucellosis reported from various geographical areas of the country. Reports between the years 2010 and 2021 indicated a prevalence rate between 1.2% and 22.5% at the individual level, and 3.3% and.68.6% at the herd level. However, the human brucellosis seroprevalence rate was 2.15%-48.3% between 2006 and 2021. This increase clearly indicates the expected future threat of this disease in the country. However, control measures and community awareness are lacking. Therefore, actual implementation of prevention and control measures, community awareness, further studies and continual review to provide compiled information for understanding the transmission dynamics of the disease are essential.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/ZOONOSES-2022-0005

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Highly Effective Single-Dose HPV Vaccination for the Eradication of Cervical Cancer
Reduced exercise capacity is common in long COVID patients
Unique antibody responses after third COVID-19 mRNA vaccination
Viewpoint explains how T cell testing can help research on population-level SARS-CoV-2 adaptive immunity and inform public health policies
Messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines induce high levels of short-lived antibodies compared to natural infection
Espresso coffee is unhealthier for men than for women
World Immunization Week 2022: Striving for a Long Life for All with the International Vaccine Institute
Study investigates COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Impact of COVID-19 second booster vaccine on all-cause death among older cohorts