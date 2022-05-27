Zoonotic and public health implications of bovine and human brucellosis in Ethiopia

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. Bovine brucellosis is endemic and widely distributed in Ethiopia. The country has already prioritized top five zoonotic diseases (rabies, anthrax, brucellosis, Rift Valley fever and highly pathogenic avian influenza) in 2019 using reprioritization workshop. So brucellosis is one of the top five neglected zoonotic diseases in the country.

According to several studies, the distribution and prevalence of bovine and human brucellosis in Ethiopia varies among regions in terms of animal production and management systems, community living standards and awareness levels. The disease has major zoonotic and economic implications for rural communities, particularly pastoralists. The aim of this article was therefore to review and summarize recent studies (2010-2021) on the prevalence of bovine brucellosis in animals and humans, with reference to Ethiopia.

This review describes both bovine and human brucellosis reported from various geographical areas of the country. Reports between the years 2010 and 2021 indicated a prevalence rate between 1.2% and 22.5% at the individual level, and 3.3% and.68.6% at the herd level. However, the human brucellosis seroprevalence rate was 2.15%-48.3% between 2006 and 2021. This increase clearly indicates the expected future threat of this disease in the country. However, control measures and community awareness are lacking. Therefore, actual implementation of prevention and control measures, community awareness, further studies and continual review to provide compiled information for understanding the transmission dynamics of the disease are essential.