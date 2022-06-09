Spex CertiPrep® adds Staphylococcus aureus and Salmonella Pathogen Detection Kits to its portfolio

Jun 9 2022Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Quickly determine the presence of S. aureus bacteria and Salmonella in agricultural samples including cannabis products with Spex CertiPrep new quantitative PCR (qPCR) detection kits. The 2-Color Staphylococcus aureas Detection Kit is designed to determine the presence of S. aureus bacteria in a sample. The 2-Color Salmonella quantitative PCR (qPCR) Kit detects the presence of Salmonella species DNA. Both kits provide rapid and accurate test results with high specificity and work with any qPCR system that supports the two-color channel.

Related Stories

Image Credit: Spex

The 2-Color Staphylococcus aureus qPCR Detection Kit is a probe-based kit that identifies S. aureus species. The primers and probes target a S. aureus specific gene that is essential for its pathogenicity. The probe activates FAM channel, giving the user a positive result if S. aureus is present. Included in the kit are internal control primer and probes, Master Mix, positive control, internal control, yellow dye, ROX, and water.

The 2-Color Salmonella qPCR Detection Kit is designed to target proteins for pathogenicity associated with Salmonella infection. The use of invA gene for Salmonella detection is in line with FDA requirements. Importantly, the invA gene has been extensively evaluated for inclusivity with DNA from over 600 strains of Salmonella species and over 200 non-Salmonella species. Included in the kit are internal control primer and probes, Master Mix, positive control, internal control, yellow dye, ROX, and water.

Source:

spex

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests that recall of B cell memory may depend on relative locations of prime and boost immunization
Details of SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence surveys supported by the US CDC
SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines do not stimulate interferon stimulatory gene expression in Aicardi Goutières Syndrome patients
CDC posts food safety alert about multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections
Immunogenicity predictions reveal SARS-CoV-2 CD8+ T-cell epitopes
Microgravity culture during spaceflight enhances microbial infection process in 3D intestinal models
Scientists explore mortality among women on hormone replacement therapy early in COVID-19 pandemic
Traditional methods of testing may not be enough to detect low levels of high-risk salmonella

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
MIT researchers identify components of mucus that can inhibit fungal infections