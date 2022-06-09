Spex CertiPrep® adds Staphylococcus aureus and Salmonella Pathogen Detection Kits to its portfolio

Quickly determine the presence of S. aureus bacteria and Salmonella in agricultural samples including cannabis products with Spex CertiPrep new quantitative PCR (qPCR) detection kits. The 2-Color Staphylococcus aureas Detection Kit is designed to determine the presence of S. aureus bacteria in a sample. The 2-Color Salmonella quantitative PCR (qPCR) Kit detects the presence of Salmonella species DNA. Both kits provide rapid and accurate test results with high specificity and work with any qPCR system that supports the two-color channel.

Image Credit: Spex

The 2-Color Staphylococcus aureus qPCR Detection Kit is a probe-based kit that identifies S. aureus species. The primers and probes target a S. aureus specific gene that is essential for its pathogenicity. The probe activates FAM channel, giving the user a positive result if S. aureus is present. Included in the kit are internal control primer and probes, Master Mix, positive control, internal control, yellow dye, ROX, and water.

The 2-Color Salmonella qPCR Detection Kit is designed to target proteins for pathogenicity associated with Salmonella infection. The use of invA gene for Salmonella detection is in line with FDA requirements. Importantly, the invA gene has been extensively evaluated for inclusivity with DNA from over 600 strains of Salmonella species and over 200 non-Salmonella species. Included in the kit are internal control primer and probes, Master Mix, positive control, internal control, yellow dye, ROX, and water.



