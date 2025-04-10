New antibiotic compound emerges as strong candidate in the fight against MRSA

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of PlymouthApr 10 2025

The development of new antibiotics to treat superbugs and other bacterial infections is a global priority, with the rate of infections that cannot be treated with current antibiotics rising and presenting one of the biggest threats to human health.

In line with that, new research has shown a daily dose of epidermicin NI01 – an antibiotic compound developed by University of Plymouth spinout company Amprologix – is as effective at removing Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) as the current standard of care.

The results were achieved through a robust skin MRSA infection model, and those behind the research say it justifies further pre-clinical development. In particular, they plan to advance tests exploring whether the compound can be incorporated within gel-type therapies that can be applied to the skin.

Such treatments could be used to treat skin infections caused by MRSA and other bacteria on everything from accidental cuts to surgical wounds, preventing the need for prolonged courses of current antibiotics.

Professor Mathew Upton, Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Plymouth and Chief Scientific Officer at Amprologix, will present the latest findings at ESCMID Global 2025, the Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

Running from April 11-15, and taking place in Vienna, it will be attended by an audience of leading experts in infectious diseases and clinical microbiology.

At the moment, there are antibiotics that can be used to treat skin infections caused by MRSA and other Staphylococcus strains, but these can come with a number of unpleasant side effects. There is also increased resistance to these treatments in many bacteria, meaning that therapies can fail. Our intention would be to continue to use these standard treatments for the more serious MRSA/Staphylococcus infections, like those in the bloodstream, but to develop other ways of treating more superficial infections, for example on the skin. The results we have achieved so far in our tests are very encouraging. They are a clear sign that epidermicin NI01 has the potential to be an effective treatment in this setting, and we now plan to scale up our work and get to a position where we can commence human clinical trials."

Professor Mathew Upton, Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of Plymouth

Related Stories

Professor Upton is a world-leading expert in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and leads the Antibiotic Resistant Pathogens Research Group at the University of Plymouth.

Amprologix was launched in 2018 to commercialise his research and, through a partnership with the University's commercialisation partner Frontier IP, has pioneered a drug discovery programme focused on identifying the next generation of antibiotics.

Based in the University's Derriford Research Facility, located on Plymouth Science Park, its work combines laboratory tests with the use of cutting edge machine learning technologies designed to accelerate research and improve antibiotic properties.

The work is funded in part through a £1million award from Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, as part of its Biomedical Catalyst programme.

Source:

University of Plymouth

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lasso-shaped small molecule may be a powerful tool in the fight against infectious diseases
Lower doses of antibiotic doxycycline offer effective treatment for alopecia
New antibiotic-resistant superbug discovered in Malaysian hospital
Study shows decline in ambulatory antibiotic use in France following COVID-19 lockdown
Study exposes huge levels untargeted antibiotic prescribing
New peptide antibiotic stops bacteria by binding where no drug has before
European study reveals stabilization patterns in antibiotic resistance
New bacterial evolutionary map could lead to precision treatments for infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
GP comments on gonorrhea as antibiotic resistant cases rise