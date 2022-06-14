Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center retains No. 1 rank in North Carolina

Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center continues to rank as the No. 1 children's hospital in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report, with nine pediatric specialties ranked among the best in the nation.

Duke Children's also retained a prominent position in the region and nationally - ranking fourth in the southeast and 27th in the nation in the magazine's annual listing.

We are honored to care for the children of our community with innovative and compassionate care by a team of excellent health care providers."

Ann Reed, M.D., chair of the Duke Department of Pediatrics

Related Stories

Duke also received top marks in this year's list for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, placing seventh nationally.

"Innovation and a supportive team environment allow us to achieve the best outcomes for our patients in the Duke Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center," said Joseph Turek, M.D., Ph.D., chief of Duke's Pediatric Cardiac Surgery.

"It takes every person on our team of more than 300 clinical professionals to achieve top-level results. It allowed us to perform several first-in-the-world procedures in the past year and handle some of the toughest patient cases that exist."

The distinction for the pediatric heart program comes after Duke surgeons performed the world's first combination heart transplant and thymus procedure and the nation's first pediatric heart transplant using a new method of heart donation.

Duke Children's also completed a major investment in pediatric care this year with the opening of the new Duke Central Tower, which provided larger pediatric patient rooms, two pediatric cardiac catheterization labs, a new state-of-the-art pharmacy service and other amenities.

The U.S. News rankings are derived from survey data obtained from medical centers and pediatric specialists, measuring clinical outcomes, hospital resources, delivery of healthcare and expert opinion.

This year the rankings added a new metric to account for equity, diversity and inclusion, giving credit to any specialty engaged in efforts around this topic.

The specialties at Duke Children's that ranked among the top 50 are:

•    Cancer
•    Cardiology and heart surgery
•    Diabetes and endocrinology
•    Gastroenterology and GI surgery
•    Neonatal care
•    Nephrology
•    Orthopedics
•    Pulmonology and lung surgery
•    Urology

Source:

Duke Health

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Whole-body learning has a positive impact on children's ability to learn letter sounds
Study shows significant changes in sleep timing and screen use among children during the pandemic
Healthy diet interventions targeting parents of young children could provide benefits for both
Community's sleep health predicts children's opportunities for positive growth and success
Study shows evidence of social benefits for autistic children with imaginary friends
Children’s vision problems often go undetected, despite calls for regular screening
Co-circulation of adenovirus 40/41 and SARS-CoV-2 and emergence of hepatitis cases in children
Study confirms the benefits of 'bridge therapy' for some children with high-risk neuroblastoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The risk of developing incident diabetes following hospital discharge or at least 28 days after COVID-19 diagnosis