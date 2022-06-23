Study quantifies the effect of early free sugar intake on dental caries

Free sugar consumption was measured in children enrolled in the Barwon Infant Study at age 18-months and 4-years. The exposure, free sugar intake was quantified as continuous and binary variables indicating less than 5% of total energy intake (TEI) at 18-months and 4-years of age. The prevalence of dental caries was obtained from dental records. Multiple logistic regression estimated the effect of the exposure variables on the presence of dental caries at 4-6 years of age, adjusting for potential confounders.

Related Stories

Of the original birth cohort, dietary data (N=863) and dental caries data (N=368) were available. 70.4% and 36.7% participants consumed less than 5% TEI from free sugars at 18-months and 4-years, respectively. Dental caries affected 46.7% of children. In fully adjusted models, free sugar at 18-months (OR 1.74; 95% CI 1.06, 2.86 per 5% of TEI) and at 4-years of age (OR 1.43; 95% CI 0.90, 2.28, per 5% of TEI) increased dental caries risk at 4-6 years. The estimated effect of consuming less than 5% free sugars of TEI at 18-months and 4-years of age on dental caries prevalence at 4-6 years was an OR 0.71, 95% CI 0.42, 1.19 and OR: 0.61; 95% CI 0.38, 0.97 respectively. The estimated effect of lowering free sugars to less than 5% of TEI at both timepoints compared to exceeding 5% TEI at one or both timepoints, on dental caries risk at 4-6 years was an OR 0.55; 95% CI 0.33, 0.93.

The authors concluded that between 18-months and 4-years, free sugar consumption increased markedly with two thirds of children exceeding 5% of TEI at 4-years of age. Early free sugar intake increases the risk of dental caries at 4-6-years of age.

View this Interactive Talk in the IADR General Session Virtual Experience Platform.

Source:

International & American Associations for Dental Research

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

It’s hot outside — and that’s bad news for children’s health
Stanford researcher outlines pollution and climate change threats to children's health
After-school activities can make children happier and healthier than screen time
Study finds vaccination hesitancy among parents of children with kidney disease or hypertension
Research details patterns of COVID and long COVID symptoms across 42,000 individuals
Research suggests profound SARS-CoV-2 mutations are rare even among immunosuppressed
Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center retains No. 1 rank in North Carolina
Research assesses ability of SARS‐CoV‐2‐neutralising mAbs to prevent COVID‐19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
The duration of protection conferred by a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection amongst children and adolescents