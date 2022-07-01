TTUHSC School of Nursing professor awarded Gerontological Society of America fellowship

The Gerontological Society of America (GSA), the driving force behind advancing innovation in aging awarded fellow status to Alyce S. Ashcraft, Ph.D., RN, professor and associate dean for research and scholarship at the Texas TechUniversity Health Sciences (TTUHSC) School of Nursing. Ashcraft was recognized for her outstanding and continuing work in the field of gerontology.

GSA is the world's oldest and largest interdisciplinary organization devoted to research, education and practice in the field of aging.

Much of Ashcraft's research focuses on the importance of effective communication of long-term care residents' signs and symptoms by nursing personnel to physicians, nurse practitioners and physician's assistants in an effort to prevent transfer to the hospital.

We are very proud of Dr. Ashcraft's innovative work in the exciting field of gerontology. We are also pleased and grateful that she has been recognized with fellowship in the GSA."

Michael Evans, Ph.D., R.N., FAAN, Dean, TTUHSC School of Nursing

As a fellow, Ashcraft will be expected to use her status and expertise to continue her contributions to the GSA and the field of gerontology by serving as an expert resource for developing scholars and the public, participating in mentorship activities, submitting her best scholarship to GSA journals and meetings and performing other duties to benefit the field.

A University Distinguished Professor, Ashcraft was named to the Mildred and Shirley Garrison Endowed Professorship. She earned her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Texas at Austin.

Ashcraft will be featured in the July edition of Gerontology News, GSA's monthly newsletter. She also will be celebrated and honored with special recognition at the November GSA Annual Scientific Meeting in Indianapolis.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
