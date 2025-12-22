Popular video games may offer meaningful emotional benefits for young adults

A new study published by JMIR Serious Games reports that popular video games, such as the Super Mario Bros. and Yoshi games, may offer meaningful emotional benefits for young adults. The research, titled "Super Mario Bros. and Yoshi Games' Affordance of Childlike Wonder and Reduced Burnout Risk in Young Adults: In-Depth Mixed Methods Cross-Sectional Study," found that these lighthearted, familiar games can spark a sense of childlike wonder that boosts overall happiness, which in turn reduces burnout risk.

The research team conducted in-depth interviews with university students and a survey to understand how and why these games resonate. Students described Super Mario Bros. and Yoshi games as uplifting and reminiscent of carefree childhood experiences. Many said the games offered a refreshing break from academic pressure, constant digital demands, and the broader "always-on" culture affecting today's young adults.

The survey confirmed these insights. Those who felt greater childlike wonder while playing also reported higher overall happiness. In turn, happier players showed significantly lower burnout risk. Furthermore, the analysis revealed that happiness fully explained-rather than simply contributed to-the link between wonder and burnout reduction. In essence, the joy sparked by these games initiates a chain reaction that helps promote emotional well-being.

The study, led by researchers at Imperial College London and Kyushu Sangyo University, is among the first to identify childlike wonder as a psychological pathway linking everyday gameplay to mental well-being. This research suggests that familiar, creatively designed games can serve as accessible, low-pressure digital microenvironments, offering emotional reset moments. Super Mario Bros. and Yoshi games may provide an easy entry point for university students seeking moments of genuine restoration.

This study suggests that the path to combating burnout in young adults may lie not just in traditional wellness but also in reclaiming joy. Games like Super Mario Bros. and Yoshi may offer a potent antidote to the cynicism and fatigue characteristic of burnout."

Andreas B Eisingerich, author

Games that evoke childlike wonder may hold untapped potential as tools for mental wellness. For young adults navigating high stress and limited downtime, everyday play may quietly support resilience in ways previously overlooked.

Tam, W., et al. (2025). Super Mario Bros. and Yoshi Games’ Affordance of Childlike Wonder and Reduced Burnout Risk in Young Adults: In-Depth Mixed Methods Cross-Sectional Study. JMIR Serious Games. doi: 10.2196/84219. https://games.jmir.org/2025/1/e84219

