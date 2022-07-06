Implementing a variety of nonpharmaceutical COVID-19 interventions in Brazil

Jul 6 2022

When the first cases of COVID-19 appeared in Brazil in late February 2020, the twenty-seven Brazilian states responded by implementing a variety of nonpharmaceutical interventions: restrictions on public events, schools, and nonessential commerce, and somewhat later, masking ordinances.

In this study, Louise Russell of the University of Pennsylvania and coauthors estimated the independent effects of seven of these interventions on COVID-19 cases and deaths in twelve Brazilian states, using daily data from March to December 2020.

Related Stories

They found that two interventions-;restrictions on public events and masking mandates-;significantly reduced spread of the disease. Full restrictions on public events reduced the growth rate ratio of COVID-19 cases, which averaged 1.30 before any interventions were introduced, by 0.227. Partial restrictions on public events were equally effective, suggesting that some relaxation was possible without increasing cases.

Full masking mandates were also effective, with a 0.060 growth rate ratio reduction. The authors note that the combined effect of suspending public events and imposing full masking mandates reduced the growth rate ratio to almost 1, the point at which cases are no longer increasing.

Selective use of nonpharmaceutical interventions is important in all countries to minimize the economic and social burdens of controlling COVID-19 but may be especially important in low- and middle-income countries such as Brazil, which have more workers in informal jobs that lack safety-net services, poor infrastructure for distance learning, and less capacity to stimulate their economies.

The authors conclude that their results can help policy makers choose the most effective measures to be adopted when community transmission and incidence of COVID-19 increase.

Source:

Health Affairs

Journal reference:

Russell, L. B., et al. (2022) Effect Of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions On COVID-19 Cases And Deaths In Brazil. Health Affairs. doi.org/10.1377/hlthaff.2021.01613

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 pandemic linked to lower antibodies in breastmilk
Acute scrotal infections among COVID-19 patients significantly associated with disease severity in new study
The distribution and dynamics of microbial populations on surfaces within a clinical microbiology lab during the COVID-19 pandemic
Epigenome-wide DNA methylation patterns in convalescent COVID-19 subjects
Age-specific precision shielding in the pre-vaccination period of the COVID-19 pandemic
Providing mental health support for men in barbershops in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath
The evolution of COVID-19 epidemiology in Italy over the first two years of the pandemic
The antiviral effects of thiol drugs in COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Remdesivir resistance in renal transplant patients with long COVID-19