Less than half of the YouTube videos on allergic rhinitis provide useful information, study finds

Want to build a spice rack for your kitchen? Pull up a YouTube video to see how it might be done. Got allergic rhinitis (hay fever) symptoms that just won't quit? Don't do a random YouTube search because the information you find there has a good chance of being inaccurate. A new study in Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the scientific journal of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), showed misleading content generated a higher amount of user interaction in terms of likes and comments than videos with useful content.

According to research, 70% of patients with a chronic disease are influenced by information they get from online sources, and one quarter of internet users have watched an online video about a health or medical problem. Our study found that YouTube viewers may be unable to distinguish scientifically based information from misinformation. In reviewing YouTube videos on the topic of allergic rhinitis, we found that less than half of the videos provided useful information."

Celine Lund-Nielsen Remvig, BSc, lead author on the study

Related Stories

The study authors analyzed 86 YouTube videos: 33 for "allergic rhinitis", 31 for "hay fever" and 22 for "allergy." The content was classified as useful (conveying scientifically correct information), misleading (conveying at least one scientifically unproven detail), or neither useful nor misleading (not misleading, but does not provide useful information on epidemiology, symptoms, or diagnosis). Only 17.5% of the videos were uploaded by a specialist, MD or a healthcare provider, whereas 39.5% were uploaded from a TV show or YouTube channel.

"If our patients are going online to find information on their allergies, we want the information they find to be reliable," says allergist David Stukus, MD, an associate editor of Annals. Dr. Stukus was not involved in the research. "This study found that medical/health associations tend to be the most reliable source of information, whereas TV shows and YouTube channels are responsible for the most misleading videos. All the videos uploaded by associations were categorized as useful, while only 32% of the videos uploaded by TV shows/YouTube channels were classified as useful."

Source:

American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pathogens in ancient DNA could explain how two civilizations collapsed
Ghana announces first-ever Marburg virus outbreak
A combined influenza and COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
What is the safety of Molnupiravir against SARS-CoV-2 in the elderly?
Study explores differential antibody-mediated effector functions evoked by two mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines
World Hepatitis Day 2022: Why Accelerating the Fight Against Hepatitis Cannot Wait
CDC study describes safety profile of second mRNA COVID booster
Can COVID-19 vaccination cause menstrual bleeding changes?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Sixteen countries reported monkeypox virus infection in humans between April and June 2022