Infectious diseases biobanking: Challenges and opportunities

This article is forms part of a special issue on "research on prevention and control of emerging infectious diseases" https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/biosafety-and-health/vol/4/issue/4.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the practice of infectious diseases biobanking, as well as existing challenges and opportunities.

Governance frameworks allowing for the sharing of materials and data, the plurarity of sample collection and storing SOPs and the adherence to biosafety level requirements were highlighted as potential operational barriers.

The availability of an increased number of purpose-built biobanks with harmonized SOPs, allows for scalability of response in times of crisis.

Collaborations of infectious disease biobanks with existing vertical national and regional efforts provide synergistic opportunities that can positively impact biobank sustainability, staff training and retention.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Matharoo-Ball, B., et al. (2022) Harmonizing the COVID-19 sample biobanks: Barriers and opportunities for standards, best practices and networks. Biosafety and Health. doi.org/10.1016/j.bsheal.2022.06.003.

