Researchers identify a promising bacterial target for vaccine development

Acinetobacter baumannii is a bacterial pathogen responsible for serious hospital-related infections that is becoming increasingly resistant against antibiotics. In research published in Angewandte Chemie, investigators conducted screening tests and identified a promising bacterial target for the development of a vaccine.

"Capsular polysaccharides [or carbohydrates] that cover A. baumannii are a major virulence factor that play an important role in pathogenesis, are used to assign serotypes and provide the basis for vaccine development," the authors wrote. The team created and screened synthetic carbohydrates resembling the capsular polysaccharides of A. baumannii and identified a likely candidate.

The work will now advance to A. baumannii challenge studies in a mouse model.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Sianturi, J., et al. (2022) Semi-Synthetic Glycoconjugate Vaccine Lead Against Acinetobacter baumannii 17978. Angewandte Chemie. doi.org/10.1002/anie.202209556.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Biochemistry

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
