Repligen expands process analytics portfolio with DRS Daylight Solutions agreement

Repligen Corporation, a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership and exclusive license agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions to expand the use of mid-infrared (mid-IR) technology in the bioprocessing market.

Through this agreement, Repligen will assume responsibility for the commercialization of Culpeo®, as well as the development of future products and technologies in partnership with DRS Daylight Solutions (“Daylight”). Both companies will focus on expanding the portfolio of Quantum Cascade Laser mid-IR (QCL-IR) based solutions and integrating these solutions into Repligen Chromatography and Filtration systems to expand the companies’ presence in the fast-growing Process Analytics Technology (PAT) segment of the bioprocessing market.

Daylight’s patented QCL-IR technology measures higher order protein and nucleic acid structure, facilitating the measurement of protein aggregation, concentration and nucleic acid content and other critical attributes in biological manufacturing processes. Accurate readouts are available in seconds, enabling real-time process monitoring in upstream and downstream manufacturing.

San Diego-based Daylight specializes in the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions based on its QCL technology platform, which operates throughout the mid-IR spectral range. Daylight, known for best-in-class products supporting commercial, research, and aerospace and defense markets, entered the bioprocessing market in 2018 with its ground-breaking Culpeo® instrument.

We are delighted to have signed this agreement with DRS Daylight Solutions, which complements our existing analytics portfolio from C Technologies, a pioneer in real-time, in-line process monitoring solutions. We believe that the Daylight portfolio will serve to accelerate and expand adoption of in-line process monitoring in the bioprocessing industry. We look forward to working with Tim Day and the team at Daylight.” Tony J. Hunt, CEO, Repligen Corporation

Dr. Timothy Day, Senior Vice President and General Manager, DRS Daylight Solutions, said, “We are very excited to partner with Repligen to make QCL-IR based solutions a game-changing technology in PAT. We believe Repligen is the best partner to accomplish this, given their success with C Technologies and their track record of innovation in bioprocessing. We look forward to working together with Tony Hunt and the Repligen team to provide bioprocessing customers this ground-breaking technology to measure critical process parameters in biologics manufacturing. With real-time and high reliability results, Culpeo® will ultimately improve production yields, reduce costs and ensure product quality.”