New initiative to improve HIV health outcomes for Black men who have sex with men

The results of a multi-year initiative aimed at improving HIV health outcomes for Black men who have sex with men (MSM) are published in a new Supplement in the peer-reviewed journal AIDS Patient Care and STDs.

Black MSM have higher rates of HIV infection than their White counterparts and face a number of comorbidities and challenges that impact their ability to engage or remain in care.

Related Stories

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program's (RWHAP) Special Projects of National Significance (SPNS) Program launched a multiyear initiative called "Implementation of Evidence-Informed Behavioral Health Models to Improve HIV Health Outcomes for Black Men Who Have Sex with Men." The goal of this initiative was to adapt and implement evidence-based approaches for linking, engaging, and re-engaging, and retaining Black MSM with HIV in medical care and supportive services.

The Supplement in AIDS Patient Care and STDs, titled "Evaluation, Findings, and Lessons Learned from the RWHAP SPNS Black MSM Initiative," presents the findings from the four-year project. It includes commentary from frontline staff who highlight their direct observations on the implementation of the intervention models, with lessons learned that can be applied in future studies. The supplement articles demonstrate that the evaluations found improvements in several key outcomes, including retention in care, receipt of HIV prescriptions, and viral suppression.

This issue was produced with support from the SPNS Black MSM Initiative.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., Publishers

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Danish researchers take an important step in finding a cure for HIV
HIV patients with moderate immune suppression at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection
Researchers secure $4.2 million NIH grant for improving PrEP access and use in the Bronx
Three-dose regimen of HEPLISAV-B vaccine fully protects people living with HIV, data shows
Three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine fully protects adults living with HIV
Did telehealth appointments improve HIV care retention during the COVID-19 pandemic?
New method opens path for targeting the molecules responsible for HIV virus' growth
COVID-19 vaccines show favorable immunogenicity and efficacy in people living with HIV

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
$3 million grant to support the expansion of Midwest AIDS Training and Education Center at UIC