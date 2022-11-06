Exposure to higher concentrations of air pollution linked with chronic kidney disease risk

Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to chronic kidney disease (CKD). New research assessed the interaction of air pollution and genetic factors on the development of CKD. The research will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2022 November 3–November 6.

Investigators analyzed data from 350,994 participants without CKD at baseline in the UK Biobank. Exposure to higher concentrations of components of air pollution was linked with higher risks of developing CKD. Compared with individuals with high genetic risk of developing CKD, those with high air pollution exposure and low genetic risk faced a higher risk of developing CKD.

"Long-term exposure to air pollution may increase the risk of CKD, especially in those with low genetic risk," the authors wrote.

Study: "Air pollution, genetic factors, and the risk of incident chronic kidney disease: a prospective study of polygenic risk score analysis in the UK Biobank"

Source:

American Society of Nephrology

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
