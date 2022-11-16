NYU Langone Health receives "A"s for patient safety from Leapfrog

NYU Langone Health has once again received "A"s for patient safety, with Tisch Hospital, Kimmel Pavilion, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island each earning the top grade in the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. These NYU Langone inpatient locations have consistently received "A"s since the fall of 2020. Of note, NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn remains the only hospital in the borough with an "A" from Leapfrog.

Our repeat 'A's from Leapfrog reflect our commitment to providing patients with safe environments, world-class caregivers, and cutting-edge procedures and technologies no matter where in our system they receive care. Accolades such as this offer our patients the independent endorsements they need to place themselves and their loved ones in our hands." Robert I. Grossman, MD, chief executive officer of NYU Langone Health and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine

The top Leapfrog grades are the latest indicators of outstanding quality and safety standards that are the hallmarks of the institution. This year, NYU Langone ranked No. 1 in New York and No 3. in the country on U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings. It has also earned a five-star rating for safety, quality, and patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and received top rankings for overall patient safety and quality of care from Vizient, Inc.

The Leapfrog Group assigns a letter grade from "A" to "F" to eligible hospitals across the country and releases updated scores every six months. The grade is based on a hospital's performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other harm to patients. It was developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, using up to 30 national performance measures of publicly available hospital safety data.