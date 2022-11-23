Study explores link between dynamic changes in metabolic syndrome and risk of gout

In a study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology that included nearly 1.3 million men aged 20–39 years who participated in three serial health check-ups at two-year intervals, men with metabolic syndrome (MetS) and those who developed MetS-;especially those with the MetS components of elevated triglycerides and abdominal obesity-;had higher risks of developing gout.

Among participants, 18,473 developed gout, and those with MetS at all checkups had a nearly four-fold higher risk than participants who were MetS-free. Development of MetS more than doubled the risk of incident gout, whereas recovery from MetS reduced incident gout risk by nearly half.

This is the first large-scale study to explore the association between dynamic changes in MetS and risk of gout. Prevention and recovery from MetS can significantly lower the risk of gout in young adults."

Jaejoon Lee, MD, PhD, co-corresponding author, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, in South Korea

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Eun, Y., et al. (2022) Altered risk of incident gout according to changes in metabolic syndrome status: A nationwide population-based cohort study of 1.29 million young men. Arthritis & Rheumatology. doi.org/10.1002/art.42381.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Clinical characteristics and outcomes of patients undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome
Probiotics and prebiotics can reduce the risk of frailty syndrome among the elderly
Significantly enlarged gray matter volume in neuropsychiatric long-COVID syndrome
More adverse reactions following bivalent COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine
Does vitamin D reduce COVID-19 severity?
What is the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection among gout patients?
Vitamin D can reduce severity and spread of COVID-19
Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients