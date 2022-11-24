Sino Biological announces construction of its new US-based center for bioprocessing

Sino Biological, Inc. (“Sino Biological” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce the formal signing of a lease with Hines and initiation of construction on its new Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) at its Levit Green facility in Houston, Texas USA. 

Image Credit: Sino Biological

Headquartered in Beijing, China with subsidiaries in Suzhou, China; Taizhou, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Kawasaki, Japan; and Wayne, Pennsylvania and listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), Sino Biological is the world’s leading provider of mammalian cell-based recombinant proteins, antibodies, and related contract research services.  This new site serves as the company’s first US-based manufacturing facility. Referred to as the Center for Bioprocessing (C4B), the facility will focus on both product manufacture and the implementation of contract research services. Levit Green will further establish its presence in Houston, providing companies, academics, and medical researchers in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center and across the region invaluable access to Sino Biological’s comprehensive offering of bioreagents and CRO services.

We are extremely excited about our new partnership with the Hines team and our forthcoming laboratories and production facilities at Levit Green. Hines is at the forefront of next-generation laboratory space design and development, and our new site at the Levit Green master-planned district in the heart of Houston’s Texas Medical Center will enable Sino Biological to considerably expand its research services and bioreagent manufacture capabilities into the United States.”

Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer, Sino Biological

“I am delighted about the development of the Center for Bioprocessing in Houston. I believe strongly in excellent science and cutting-edge technologies, and that’s why I joined Sino Biological. I have assembled a world-class team which is currently establishing the C4B with the ultimate goal to promote the scientific development of next-gen precision medicine therapeutic antibodies and proteins,” stated Dr. Yingmin Zhu, the C4B’s Head.

“Levit Green was meticulously designed to provide best-in-class life science space that can accommodate a multitude of uses. Welcoming Sino Biological is a testament to the market need for sophisticated, flexible space that allows diversified firms to perform a variety of research,” said John Mooz, senior managing director of Hines. “Sino Biological is an excellent addition to the district’s growing life science ecosystem, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

