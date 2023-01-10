Astrea Bioseparations acquires Delta Precision Ltd, a leading manufacturer of chromatography columns for biomanufacturing

Astrea Bioseparations (“Astrea Bio”), a leading provider of high-quality bioseparation and purification technologies, announced today the acquisition of Delta Precision Ltd. (“Delta Precision”), a premier manufacturer of advanced chromatography columns for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

This strategic acquisition, which follows a long-standing relationship of almost a decade, will allow Astrea Bio to expand its product offering to include a full range of high-performance chromatography columns for biomanufacturing, complementing and strengthening the company’s existing portfolio of bioprocessing resins, reusable columns, and prepacked single-use columns. Delta Precision’s products are widely recognized for their quality, ease of use, and durability, and are used in a variety of applications, including protein purification, vaccine production, and drug development.

We are delighted to welcome the Delta team into the fold. The acquisition of Delta is another step forward in Astrea Bio’s rapid expansion to support the biopharmaceutical manufacturing field. This is a highly strategic move for us, allowing us to offer a full range of industry-leading purification and separation tools.” Terry Pizzie, CEO, Astrea Bio

Geoff Parnell, Co-founder and Managing Director at Delta Precision, remarked, “We look forward to joining the Astrea Bio family, further cementing the long-standing relationship between the two companies. We are confident that our expertise in column manufacturing will complement and accelerate the Astrea Bio business and customer reach.”

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Astrea Bioseparations and will allow the company to further accelerate new product development and rapidly bring new advances in purification and separation technology to market.