Clinical and genomic signatures of monkeypox outbreaks in 2022

Announcing a new article publication for Zoonoses journal. The monkeypox outbreaks started in 2022 and became an unexpected public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

The factors that drove this neglected zoonosis in Africa into a global focus are largely unknown. Combined clinical, epidemiologic, and phylogenomic analyses indicate that substantial genome mutations, deletions, and rearrangement contributed to the sudden outbreak and unusual features in transmission and outcomes.

