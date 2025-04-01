Research highlights rising risk of human-to-human mpox transmission

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SurreyApr 1 2025

Mpox has the potential to become a significant global health threat if taken too lightly, according to scientists at the University of Surrey. 

In a letter published in Nature Medicine, researchers highlight how mpox – traditionally spread from animals to humans – is now showing clear signs of sustained human-to-human transmission. 

Mpox is a viral infection caused by a virus that belongs to the same family as smallpox. The virus can cause a painful rash, fever, and swollen glands and, in some cases, lead to more serious illness. Mpox usually spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal. 

The most recent outbreaks show that intimate contact is now a significant way the virus spreads. That shift in how it's transmitted is leading to longer transmission chains and lasting outbreaks." 

Carlos Maluquer de Motes, Reader in Molecular Virology, University of Surrey

The article notes that this change coincided with the rapid spread of clade IIb (a clade is a group of viruses that share a common ancestor) mpox viruses, but different clade I variants are now on the rise too. Researchers are also concerned because clade I viruses are thought to be more aggressive. These viruses appear to be accumulating specific genetic mutations – driven by enzymes in the human body – that may be changing viral properties, so the longer these viruses circulate amongst us, the higher the chances these mutations help mpox adapt to humans. 

Although mpox was once mainly seen in Central Africa, the virus caused an outbreak worldwide in 2022 and is now causing outbreaks in multiple sub-Saharan countries. While it currently affects adults the most, the researchers stress that it has the potential to spread among other groups, including children, a group at greater risk of serious illness – although sustained transmission in children has not yet been reported. 

Related Stories

Dr Maluquer de Motes added: 

"Mpox control has to climb up the global health agenda. We have limited diagnostic tools and even fewer antiviral treatments. We urgently need better surveillance and local or regional capacity to produce what we need – otherwise, we are at risk of future epidemics." 

Unlike smallpox, mpox has an animal reservoir, meaning it can't be fully eradicated. The authors warn that unless international action is taken now – including investment in point-of-care testing and new treatments – mpox will continue to re-emerge and threaten global health. 

Source:

University of Surrey

Journal reference:

Maluquer de Motes, C., & Ulaeto, D.O. (2025) Mpox poses an ever-increasing epidemic and pandemic risk. Nature Medicine. doi.org/10.1038/s41591-025-03589-8.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

African production of mpox vaccines could secure the continent’s health
Vaccination of young children could dramatically reduce mpox deaths in DRC
Third International Health Regulations Emergency Committee meeting addresses mpox upsurge
New initiative activated to strengthen response to mpox public health crisis
Tecovirimat monotherapy found ineffective for treating clade II mpox in NIH-sponsored trial
Study explains why tecovirimat fails against some mpox strains
Mpox vaccine allocation targets 9 African countries
WHO expands Emergency Use Listing for mpox diagnostics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
WHO grants Emergency Use Listing for LC16m8 mpox vaccine