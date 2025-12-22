Wasatch Biolabs announces co-marketing agreement with Agilent to advance native-read targeted sequencing

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Wasatch BioLabsDec 22 2025

Wasatch BioLabs (WBL), a leader in native, long-read sequencing and epigenomic analysis, today announced a co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies to support the adoption of its Direct Targeted Methylation Sequencing (dTMS) platform. The collaboration brings together Agilent's enrichment chemistries - SureSelect for genomic DNA and Avida for cell-free DNA - and WBL's proprietary Oxford Nanopore-based native-read workflow, expanding access to scalable targeted multi-omic analysis for RUO and clinical research studies.

The SureSelect and Avida capabilities both fill a critical gap in native-read sequencing by enabling precise, custom targeting up to 1 Mb, while preserving native DNA features such as methylation and structural variants. By eliminating off-target sequencing, DNA damage of traditional bisulfite-based methods, and biases introduced by PCR amplification, researchers can capture true biology across large and short, customized genomic regions. This opens new doors for liquid biopsy and targeted genomic applications with cost-efficient, scalable, and highly precise approaches suitable for a broad-array of research and screening applications.

Multi-omic biology is essential for understanding disease, but for broad adoption it has to be delivered in a way that scales,

Our alignment with Agilent ensures that native-read targeted sequencing delivers integrated genetic and epigenetic insight, while establishing the consistency, reproducibility, and operational reliability required for high-throughput research and potential future clinical translation.

Dean Lilley, Senior Director of Product Development, Wasatch BioLabs

Early adopters in oncology, neurology, rare disease, and prenatal research are already applying dTMS to resolve structural variation, allelic context, repeat expansions, and methylation patterns in a unified assay. These programs demonstrate how native-read targeted sequencing can support more comprehensive, mechanism-informed profiling across research areas such as liquid biopsy and large cohort studies.

"Partnering with Wasatch BioLabs allows Agilent to deliver a next-generation experience for customers who need both innovation and operational flexibility," said Nina Green, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Clinical Diagnostics Division. "By integrating SureSelect and Avida enrichment with Wasatch's novel sequencing technology and robust send-out service model, we are enabling customers to access high-quality NGS data without workflow barriers. This collaboration accelerates adoption, improves turnaround times, and provides a powerful, innovation-led path to achieving high-confidence genomic insights at any scale."

Under the agreement, WBL and Agilent will jointly deliver scientific content, educational programing, and technology demonstrations through 2027. The organizations anticipate the collaboration will scale adoption of native-read targeted sequencing and accelerate the development of cost-efficient, relevant native-read assays.

WBL welcomes additional partners interested in integrating the targeted sequencing assay into their research or development programs. The service will remain in early access through Q1 2026. Early adopters will have the opportunity to shape future enhancements and gain first access to new capabilities.

Source:

Wasatch BioLabs

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers provide a global catalog of human pluripotent stem cell lines for clinical use
Novel cryo-EM findings could revolutionize T cell immunotherapy design
Junk' DNA may hold new clues to Alzheimer’s disease
New research reveals the impact of DNA-histone cross-links on genome stability
Study finds a new protein target against KRAS-driven non-small cell lung cancer
New tear gland organoids shed light on the biology of dry eye disease
Revolutionary quantum sensors could enable earlier cancer diagnosis and treatment
UC Irvine receives funding for clinical trial of neural stem cell therapy for Huntington's disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New insights into alcohol-related DNA damage and cancer risk