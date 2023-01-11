Free questionnaire found to be reliable and valid for evaluating autism symptoms

Investigators have developed a freely available measure of autism symptoms that can help to screen for autism and monitor changes over time in symptoms. Research on the development and validation of the Autism Symptom Dimension Questionnaire (ASDQ) is published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology.

After development of an initial 33-item version, a revised 39-item version of the ASDQ (available at https://prolific.co/) was applied to 1,467 children and adolescents, including 104 with autism spectrum disorder. The questionnaire was found to be reliable and valid for evaluating autism symptoms across age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

Having a freely available and modern measure of autism symptoms can greatly improve clinical practice and advance research into autism spectrum disorder."

Thomas W. Frazier, PhD, Corresponding Author, John Carroll University

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Frazier, T.W., et al. (2023) The Autism Symptom Dimensions Questionnaire: Development and psychometric evaluation of a new, open-source measure of autism symptomatology. Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. doi.org/10.1111/dmcn.15497.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Previously unknown links between genetic factors in ASD identified
New trial to evaluate a potential treatment for irritability in teenagers with autism
New study questions the perception that autistic individuals experience less pain
UQ student awarded national prize for debunking common autism myth
Model provides new insights into how autism arises
Gene mutation associated with autism causes an overstimulation of brain cells
Understanding the neurological basis of live social interaction with eye-contact in autism
Researchers to develop brain imaging radiotracers for better understanding of Alzheimer's, autism

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Comprehensive whole genome sequencing provides new insight into the 'genomic architecture' of autism