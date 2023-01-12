Experts propose solutions to address racial disparities affecting people with allergic conditions

In February 2022, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) convened experts in atopic dermatitis (AD) and food allergy to examine the issue of racial disparities affecting people with these conditions. A special article entitled, "Proceedings of a Roundtable by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology on Racial Disparities in Atopic and Food Allergy" in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology reports on the experts' discussion and recommendations. The roundtable focused on challenges that people with skin of color who have these conditions often experience based on their skin type, their comfort level with health care providers, where they live, and many other sociodemographic factors.

To better understand these overall disparity issues, ACAAI surveyed its members, conducted interviews with physicians and advocacy leaders, and hosted a roundtable discussion to further explore the challenges and discuss potential solutions.

The experts were selected for their focus on helping patients with these conditions as well as their knowledge of racial disparities in healthcare. During the roundtable discussion, the experts outlined the challenges and identified 10 possible approaches to help people of color achieve optimal access to care. Proposed solutions include identifying ways to recruit more people of color into clinical trials and medical school, educating healthcare providers about diagnosing and treating AD and food allergy in people with skin of color, improving access to safe foods, creating and disseminating culturally appropriate materials for patients, and working toward longer appointment times for patients who need them.

In addition to the special article, the group produced a white paper providing an overview of the roundtable. The roundtable was supported by Novartis.

