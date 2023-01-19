Gut bacterial community found to be less diverse in people with irritable bowel syndrome

People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have lower bacterial diversity in the intestine than do healthy people, according to a team of Korean investigators. The investigators believe that theirs is the first analysis to find a clear association between IBS and reduced diversity in the microbiota of the gut. The research appears in Microbiology Spectrum, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

Normally, "More than 10,000 species of microorganism live in the human intestine," said corresponding author Jung Ok Shim, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Department of Pediatrics, Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul. Disruption of the microbiome of the human gastrointestinal tract can trigger IBS. Typically, IBS causes bloating, diarrhea, and stomach pain or cramps.

Previous studies of gut bacteria in patients with IBS have been controversial, with inconsistent results, due to small sample size and lack of consistent analytical methods used among these studies, said Shim. The investigators combined their own dataset with 9 published, shared datasets, encompassing 576 IBS patients and 487 healthy controls, analyzing them with a "unified data processing and analytical method."

The researchers found that the gut bacterial community is less diverse in IBS patients than in healthy people, said Shim. Additionally, the abundance of 21 bacterial species differed between IBS patients and healthy controls. However, the findings were not statistically significant in the pediatric cohort due to small sample size.

The investigators proved that the disturbed gut bacterial community "is associated with IBS, though this does not mean that the relationship is causal," said Shim. "Functional studies are needed to prove whether the change in gut micro-organisms contributes to development of IBS."

Even though IBS is a common disorder, its pathogenesis remains unknown, and as yet there is no effective treatment strategy. "Based on the epidemiological studies of IBS patients, altered gut microbiota was proposed as one of the possible causes of IBS," the researchers write. "Acute bacterial gastroenteritis can cause chronic, asymptomatic, low-grade intestinal wall inflammation sufficient to alter neuromuscular and epithelial cell function."

Source:

American Society for Microbiology

Journal reference:

Kim, G-H., et al. (2023) Gut Bacterial Dysbiosis in Irritable Bowel Syndrome: a Case-Control Study and a Cross-Cohort Analysis Using Publicly Available Data Sets. Microbiology Spectrum. doi.org/10.1128/spectrum.02125-22.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Swine acute diarrhea syndrome coronavirus promotes replication by inducing autophagy
Does irritable bowel syndrome result from gravity?
Exploring neurodevelopment among Zika virus-exposed children without Zika syndrome
Clinical characteristics and outcomes of patients undergoing extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome
Are dysregulated metabolism and inflammation contributing factors to the ongoing symptoms in long-term COVID-19 syndrome patients?
Probiotics and prebiotics can reduce the risk of frailty syndrome among the elderly
Study finds that pediatric stroke is associated with COVID-19 infections but not with multisystem inflammatory syndrome
Scientists study OAS–RNase L errors and COVID-19-associated multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Researchers explore multi-syndrome prediction of dementia syndromes