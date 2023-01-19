Roundtable addresses present-day inequities faced by communities of color

A new Roundtable focusing on health equity in communities of color features the expertise and insights of five distinguished academic and social justice leaders. Moderated by Gail Christopher, DN, Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE), the Roundtable was published today on the National Day of Racial Healing in the peer-reviewed journal Health Equity.

At this unique moment in our nation's history, we have collectively endured the most devastating health crisis in our history, the COVID-19 pandemic. Its harmful effects have been disproportionately experienced by communities of color. Within every crisis, there is an opportunity for healing and growth. The National Collaborative for Health Equity is pleased to offer this roundtable and the accompanying articles as a contribution to our healing journey." Gail Christopher, DN, Executive Director of the National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE)

Participants in the Roundtable represent the inaugural group of NCHE Senior Scholars. They include Charmaine Royal, PhD, MS, Robert O. Keohane Professor of African & African American Studies, Biology, Global Health, and Family Medicine & Community Health at Duke University; Lisa Sockabasin, MS, a Citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkomikum and co-CEO of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness; Mindy Thompson Fullilove, MD, LFAPA, a Social Psychiatrist and Professor of Urban Policy and Health at The New School; Alan Jenkins, JD, MA, Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School; and Algernon Austin, PhD, Director for Race and Economic Justice at the Center for Economic and Policy Research

Also included in the issue of Health Equity to be published on January 20, 2023, are comprehensive articles by each of the Roundtable participants that align with the pillars of the Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation™ (TRHT™) Framework, a national and community-based effort established by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to engage communities, organizations, and individuals from multiple sectors across the United States in racial healing and addressing present-day inequities linked to historic and contemporary beliefs in a hierarchy of human value.