Coherent to showcase a broad portfolio of product and technology innovations at Photonics West and BiOS Expo

Coherent Corp., a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, announced today that it will exhibit industry-leading products and capabilities at SPIE Photonics West, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Booth #4805 (Hall D, Exhibit Level), and at BiOS Expo Jan. 28-29, part of Photonics West, in Booth #8320 (Hall F, Exhibit Level North).

Coherent will showcase its broad portfolio of products and technology innovations that are enabling a wide range of applications in industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent thought leaders will present at industry events, workshops, and technical sessions

Product announcements

10 W HyperRapid NXT 266 nm picosecond lasers : The industry’s first laser-based solution capable of ablating a microscopic channel around OLED displays, maximizing the active area of the display.

: The industry’s first laser-based solution capable of ablating a microscopic channel around OLED displays, maximizing the active area of the display. 150 W Monaco infrared lasers : The lasers output more than double the power and pulse energy of existing configurations, enabling high-precision cutting of large glass panels in very high volumes to produce large OLED screens.

: The lasers output more than double the power and pulse energy of existing configurations, enabling high-precision cutting of large glass panels in very high volumes to produce large OLED screens. 50 W pump laser diodes : The industry’s first commercially available 50 W pump lasers, enabling high-power industrial fiber laser designs with fewer pump laser diodes.

: The industry’s first commercially available 50 W pump lasers, enabling high-power industrial fiber laser designs with fewer pump laser diodes. 905 nm triple-junction edge-emitting semiconductor lasers : The lasers efficiently emit up to 100 W of optical power in nanosecond pulses. The lasers are qualified to the stringent JEDEC JESD22-A10x standard for industrial applications.

: The lasers efficiently emit up to 100 W of optical power in nanosecond pulses. The lasers are qualified to the stringent JEDEC JESD22-A10x standard for industrial applications. Diffractive optical elements (DOEs) for high-power industrial lasers : The DOEs leverage a proprietary nanoimprint technology and design simulation tools to achieve very high optical efficiency and extremely uniform laser beams in kilowatt-class industrial lasers.

Product demonstration

Test and Measurement: WaveShaper 4000B and WaveAnalyzer 200A (Booth #4805)

Coherent will demonstrate spectral shaping using a WaveShaper 4000B Programmable Optical Processor and a WaveAnalyzer 200A Portable Optical Spectrum Analyzer. The instruments enable temporal shaping of ultrashort laser pulses in medical and micromachining applications.

Invited presentations at industry events

Product Demonstration: Materials and Components for Laser Systems

Presenter : Geoff Shannon

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m. PST

Demo Area 1, Hall ABC (Exhibit Level South)

Panel Discussion: Quantum Marketplace and Solutions for Deployed Quantum 2.0

Panelist : Marco Arrigoni

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m. PST

Quantum Stage, Hall A Lobby (Exhibit Level South)

Co-Packaged Optics and Silicon Photonics for Datacenter Applications

Presentation title : CPO opportunities and challenges: A transceiver implementer’s perspective

Presenter : Vipul Bhatt

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11:30 a.m. PST

Expo Stage, Hall DE (Exhibit Level)

3D Sensing for Consumer Applications

Presentation title : Lasers for advanced sensing in consumer electronics

Speaker : Gerald Dahlmann

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:20 p.m. PST

Expo Stage, Hall DE (Exhibit Level)

Workshops

Solid-State Laser Technology (Course SC752)

Presenter : Norman Hodgson

Sunday, Jan. 29, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. PST

InterContinental Hotel, Russian Hill

Industrial Ultrafast Lasers for Microprocessing and Applications (Course SC1285)

Presenter : Norman Hodgson

Monday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST

InterContinental Hotel, Russian Hill

Invited papers

High-concentration large-mode-area Tm-doped double-clad fiber for high-efficiency capable of operating beyond 2.1 µm (Invited Paper 12400-20)

Presenter: Clemence Jollivet

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 4:40-5:10 p.m. PST

Room 203 (Level 2 South)

Advanced optics for laser additive manufacturing: F-theta lenses for laser powder bed fusion (Invited Paper 12412-18)

Presenter : Adam Argondizzo

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11:10-11:40 a.m. PST

Room 215 (Level 2 South)

Spatial tomography of light resolved in time, spectrum, and polarization (Invited Paper 12425-30)

Contributing author : Greta Light

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 4:15-4:45 p.m. PST

Room 312 (Level 3 South)

Sub-micrometer structuring of surfaces with deep-UV lasers (Invited Paper 12409-43)

Contributing authors : Ralph Delmdahl, Max Fischer

Thursday, Feb. 2, 10:40-11:10 a.m. PST

Room 208 (Level 2 South)

Conference papers

Multijunction lasers for LiDAR applications (Paper 12403-3)

Presenter : Philipp Staudinger

Sunday, Jan. 29, 9:00-9:20 a.m. PST

Room 205 (Level 2 South)

Ultrafast laser sources for non-linear imaging: Review of the latest technology (Paper 12384-27)

Presenter : Mantas Butkus

Monday, Jan. 30, 1:30-1:45 p.m. PST

Room 303 (Level 3 South)

How lasers support the climate roadmap by enabling zero-carbon fusion reactors (Paper 12409-20)

Presenter: Ralph Delmdahl

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9:00-9:20 a.m. PST

Room 208 (Level 2 South)

High-power fiber optic cable with pre-aligned integrated sensors for high-speed process monitoring (Paper 12414-14)

Presenter : Mats E. Blomqvist

Thursday, Feb. 2, 9:20-9:40 a.m. PST

Room 211 (Level 2 South)

SBS suppression with high beam quality by selective multimode excitation in fiber (Paper 12400-50)

Contributing author : Peyman Ahmadi

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2:20-2:40 p.m. PST

Room 203 (Level 2 South)

Additional upcoming trade shows

SEMICON Korea , Seoul, Korea, Feb. 1-3, 2023

, Seoul, Korea, Feb. 1-3, 2023 MD&M West , Anaheim, California, Feb. 7-9, 2023

, Anaheim, California, Feb. 7-9, 2023 Southern Manufacturing & Electronics, Farnborough, U.K., Feb 7-9, 2023, Booth M200

A full list can be found on the events page of our website.