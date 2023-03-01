OpSens Announces SavvyWire™ Used During Two Live Cases at CRT Conference

Quebec City, Quebec, February 28, 2023 – OpSens Inc. (“OpSens” or the “Company”) (TSX:OPS) (OTCQX:OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, is pleased to announce the inaugural two SavvyWire live case broadcasts occurred on Monday, February 27, 2023, during the Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) conference.

These initial live case broadcasts using the SavvyWire were performed and moderated by a panel of global experts during a transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure (TAVR) at the Medstar Washington Hospital Center by Toby Rogers, MD, PhD, and Lowell F. Satler, MD, FSCAI and during a balloon aortic valvuloplasty (BAV) at Tucson Medical Center by Thomas Waggoner, DO, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, RPVI.

According to Dr. Satler, “Being able to use SavvyWire during its first-ever live case broadcast demonstrates how CRT and the Medstar Washington Hospital Center are at the forefront of cardiovascular innovation. We expect SavvyWire to be a valuable tool when treating patients with aortic stenosis and are encouraged about using it to improve TAVR procedural efficiency.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to optimize aortic valve hemodynamics during BAV,” said Dr. Thomas Waggoner at Tucson Medical Center. “We believe that SavvyWire has the potential to significantly improve procedural efficiency for these procedures via left ventricular pacing and continuous, accurate hemodynamics supporting our ability to know when the procedure is complete.”

“OpSens continues to execute a methodical launch plan for the SavvyWire,” said Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens. “While we are still in the early stages of the launch cycle, the live cases at CRT are key events positioning OpSens for a full commercial launch in the U.S. in the coming months. We believe that SavvyWire has the potential to revolutionize the way physicians treat patients with valvular disease.”

Cardiovascular Research Technologies (CRT) is a live, in-person annual educational interventional cardiology conference being held February 25-28, 2023, in Washington, D.C., with Dr. Ron Waksman as the course chairman. Attracting a global audience from all seven continents, CRT 2023 has over 2,900 attendees, 20 live cases, and 12 late-breaking clinical trials.

SavvyWire is more than a wire, as the world’s first and only sensor-guided TAVR solution. It uniquely provides a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR). This unique guidewire is a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

OpSens’ SavvyWire is on trend with a minimalist approach to TAVR and advances the procedure, allowing patients to leave the hospital earlier, sometimes the same day.

The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.