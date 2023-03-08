New models accurately estimate the risk of fall-related injuries in nursing home residents

In research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, investigators developed and validated models that can predict the risk of fall-related injuries in nursing home residents based on routinely collected clinical data.

The prediction models achieved good discrimination and excellent calibration for accurately estimating individuals' six-month and two-year risk of fall-related injuries. One short model that performed well included only five predictors: Activities of Daily Living Score, recent fall, hospitalization in the previous year, ability to walk in room, and history of non-hip fractures.

"These models can be used by researchers and clinicians to accurately determine patient risk for fall-related injuries using routinely collected clinical assessment data," the authors wrote. "In nursing homes, these models should be used to target preventive strategies."

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Duprey, M.S., et al. (2023) Development and validation of the fall-related injury risk in nursing homes (INJURE-NH) prediction tool. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.18277.

