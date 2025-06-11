New pilot project shows early success in helping cancer survivors return to work

McGill UniversityJun 11 2025

A new pilot project led by McGill University researchers is showing early success in helping cancer survivors return to work, addressing an aspect of recovery they say is often overlooked.

iCanWork is an online support program being developed by Christine Maheu, Associate Professor at McGill's Ingram School of Nursing, in collaboration with BC Cancer.

Work isn't considered a key health indicator in cancer care, even though it's a major concern from the moment someone is diagnosed and is associated with better quality of life in survivors."

Christine Maheu, Associate Professor at McGill's Ingram School of Nursing

Lingering side effects of cancer treatment like fatigue, "chemo brain" and anxiety can make it hard to focus, stay organized and manage stress, making the return to work feel overwhelming, she explained.

Promising early results

In a randomized trial involving 24 cancer survivors, Maheu and her colleagues evaluated the effectiveness of iCanWork.

In the 10-step program, survivors met virtually with return-to-work counsellors and therapists who helped manage the hurdles to reintegration and referred them to additional specialists when needed.

Half of the participants returned to full-time work within three months, compared to about one-third in the control group. Participants also reported working more effectively, feeling more socially connected and found pain interfered less in their daily lives.

"One participant said without the sessions, she would have quit. Another had considered early retirement but changed her plans," said Maheu.

A missing piece in cancer care

The first-of-its-kind program aims to fill a gap in Canadian cancer care. Only four per cent of employers have cancer-specific return-to-work policies, which the authors say are more common in some European countries.

The gap also has financial consequences. Maheu said previous research shows that, on average, cancer patients face over $2,500 a month in lost wages and out-of-pocket expenses like medication and home care. Employers, meanwhile, often spend up to $24,000 to replace a worker on medical leave. "Having proper support in place benefits both sides," said Maheu.

The team is preparing a larger trial and looking for partners to help scale iCanWork across Canada.

The structured program tested in the study is still in development, but survivors can already access tools and resources through the Cancer and Work website, launched in 2016 and recognized with the 2020 CIHR Inclusive Research Excellence Prize for its accessible and inclusive design.

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Maheu, C., et al. (2025). Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial of iCanWork: Theory-Guided Return-to-Work Intervention for Individuals Touched by Cancer. Current Oncology. doi.org/10.3390/curroncol32050266.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

