Ingenza appoints Steve Jones as its new Chief Financial Officer

Ingenza is pleased to welcome Steve Jones as he takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Steve has over 25 years of industry experience and know-how after holding several senior finance roles across a wide range of business sectors, sizes and ownership models, and will use this expertise to help drive Ingenza’s corporate and financial goals.

Steve is a chartered accountant and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), and runs a successful consultancy business providing financial advice and resources to SMEs to help maximize their growth potential.

Steve has extensive experience in the life sciences field, including being the finance director of a private pathology laboratory, where he helped to quickly scale up business operations in response to the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also provides voluntary advice to the Soko Fund, a Scottish charity that aims to improve opportunities for women in Malawi by funding their university education.

“I very much look forward to working closely with the Ingenza team to deliver on its strategic goals and build on the momentum of the company’s already remarkable growth. I have contributed to the success and growth of several SMEs in the life sciences sector, and hope to bring the same positive outcomes to Ingenza in an exciting year of development.”

Steve Jones, CFO at Ingenza

 “Steve’s appointment will allow me to step away from my previous financial and operational responsibilities to focus on accelerating our ambitious new growth strategy, by driving and executing our business development and marketing objectives.”

Jaymin Amin, Chief Business Officer at Ingenza

​​​​​​​“I am excited to welcome Steve to Ingenza as we continue to build a top executive leadership team with the strategic acumen, operational experience and commercial mindset to deliver a strong high growth strategy and accomplish our prioritized corporate goals.”

Dr Ian Fotheringham, Chief Executive Officer at Ingenza

Related Stories

For more information, visit www.ingenza.com

Posted in: Business / Finance | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ingenza Ltd. (2023, April 03). Ingenza appoints Steve Jones as its new Chief Financial Officer. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 03, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230403/Ingenza-appoints-Steve-Jones-as-its-new-Chief-Financial-Officer.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ingenza Ltd. "Ingenza appoints Steve Jones as its new Chief Financial Officer". News-Medical. 03 April 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230403/Ingenza-appoints-Steve-Jones-as-its-new-Chief-Financial-Officer.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ingenza Ltd. "Ingenza appoints Steve Jones as its new Chief Financial Officer". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230403/Ingenza-appoints-Steve-Jones-as-its-new-Chief-Financial-Officer.aspx. (accessed April 03, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Ingenza Ltd. 2023. Ingenza appoints Steve Jones as its new Chief Financial Officer. News-Medical, viewed 03 April 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230403/Ingenza-appoints-Steve-Jones-as-its-new-Chief-Financial-Officer.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »