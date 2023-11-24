Ingenza and Phibro Ethanol accelerate the green fuel transition

Ingenza and Phibro Ethanol – a division of Phibro Animal Health Corporation – have joined forces to engineer a novel yeast strain that will increase yield in the commercial production of bioethanol under both challenging and conventional environmental conditions, further driving the switch to clean biofuels. This latest innovation – arising from a productive and long-standing partnership between the two companies – will help to make this valuable natural resource more widely available for processing into sustainable fuels across a range of industries.

In the US, bioethanol is produced by fermenting typically corn-based biomass with yeast. However, large volumes of enzymes, including glucoamylase (GA) must be added to render the glucose in this feedstock available to the yeast. In addition, the elevated temperatures generated in the production vessels can stress the yeast, resulting in reduced fermentation performance and, subsequently, lower ethanol yield.

The successful partnership between Ingenza and Phibro sought to solve this issue, and led to the introduction of KinetX® yeast solutions – a highly thermotolerant yeast strain that secretes GA throughout growth and fermentation stages – into the market. The novel strain was obtained using Ingenza’s proprietary strain construction and adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) platforms. It offers superior robustness and reliability at higher temperatures while greatly reducing GA addition in comparison to traditional yeasts, bringing significant financial benefits to bioethanol producers. Additional next generation yeast lines in the KinetX portfolio will shortly debut on the international market alongside other programmes incorporating other novel technologies to deliver even higher bioethanol yields.

Dr Leonardo Magneschi, Head of Molecular Biology at Ingenza, said: “Increasing the efficiency of bioethanol production is crucial to boost the commercial viability of biofuels as green alternatives to the fossil fuels we currently rely on. We are strongly committed to Phibro’s goals, and we are confident our ongoing collaboration will play a leading role in reducing the carbon footprint of the transportation sector, helping to achieve global sustainability targets.”

Dr Stephanie Gleason, Director of Technology at Phibro, said: “Ingenza’ s expertise in custom-built strain development, ALE, high throughput screening and technology transfer has been key to the successful implementation and scale-up of our industry-leading products. We look forward to working with Ingenza in the future to implement additional innovations that will further support the worldwide transition to environmentally friendly, bio-based fuels.

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ingenza Ltd. (2023, November 24). Ingenza and Phibro Ethanol accelerate the green fuel transition. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 24, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231124/Ingenza-and-Phibro-Ethanol-accelerate-the-green-fuel-transition.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ingenza Ltd. "Ingenza and Phibro Ethanol accelerate the green fuel transition". News-Medical. 24 November 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231124/Ingenza-and-Phibro-Ethanol-accelerate-the-green-fuel-transition.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ingenza Ltd. "Ingenza and Phibro Ethanol accelerate the green fuel transition". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231124/Ingenza-and-Phibro-Ethanol-accelerate-the-green-fuel-transition.aspx. (accessed November 24, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Ingenza Ltd. 2023. Ingenza and Phibro Ethanol accelerate the green fuel transition. News-Medical, viewed 24 November 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231124/Ingenza-and-Phibro-Ethanol-accelerate-the-green-fuel-transition.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »