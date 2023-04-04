Owlstone Medical launches OMED Health to enable patients to better understand their gut microbiome and manage their digestive health

Owlstone Medical (“Owlstone”), the global leader in Breath Biopsy® for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine, today announced the launch of OMED Health, a dedicated, patient-centric brand and digital platform that will offer patients and clinicians access to breath-based diagnostic tests, point-of-care (PoC) devices and support resources for a range of conditions. Initially focused on digestive disease, OMED Health will help individuals with gut health issues have an improved quality of life by enabling better, and faster, understanding and management of their conditions.

In digestive health, breath testing is emerging as an effective way for patients to monitor and manage symptoms. OMED Health’s gut health tests operate by detecting small amounts of hydrogen and methane gases on breath, which can be collected at home. These gases on breath can be a key indicator of gut health and can signal certain conditions and diseases.

Following analysis, through Owlstone’s partnership with the Functional Gut Clinic, test results along with interpretation are provided to help diagnose small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) or carbohydrate malabsorption. These common causes of digestive discomfort are actionable through treatments such as antibiotics or targeted dietary changes. By using data from the OMED Health tests, and combining it with expert support, personalized health plans can be generated. OMED Health’s tests are already in use by multiple NHS Trusts across the UK. In addition to providing a platform for the sale of clinical tests, the OMED Health website offers access to news, articles, events, and other patient-targeted content.

As part of the OMED Health offering, a portable breath analyzer that can monitor gut health over time by measuring hydrogen and methane levels is being developed. The device, which will be available later in 2023 with a waitlist for the device now open for priority access, will be accompanied by a mobile app that allows viewing of results and tracking of symptoms and other potential triggers. OMED Health’s expert gastrointestinal physiologists, or a person’s own doctor, would then review the data to help create a personalized plan. Being able to track breath measurements and symptoms over time, users will be able to understand the progress of their condition and response to their treatment plan.

Owlstone is also engaged in projects with leading pharma and academic partners in digestive health including the microbiome, which have the potential to generate novel customer-funded biomarkers that will fuel the future test pipeline and be commercialized under OMED Health.