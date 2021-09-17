Owlstone Medical appoints Mark Capone to board of directors

Owlstone Medical (“OML”), the global leader in Breath Biopsy® for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Mark Capone, former President and CEO of Myriad Genetics to its Board as an independent non-executive director. Following this appointment, the Owlstone Medical Board comprises seven members including one executive director and two independent non-executive directors.

We are excited to welcome Mark Capone to the Board at this important stage in our development. Mark is a recognized leader in the diagnostics industry who’s proven track record and deep commercial and corporate experience will be instrumental as we prepare to deploy Breath Biopsy into clinical settings for applications including lung cancer and liver disease.” Billy Boyle, Co-Founder and CEO, Owlstone Medical

Mark is an accomplished 35-year life sciences executive, most recently serving as President and CEO of Myriad Genetics which he transformed from a pioneering start-up to one of the largest precision medicine companies in the world. During his 17-year tenure, the company developed and launched more than a dozen reimbursed molecular diagnostics achieving total annual revenues of more than $800 million. Prior to Myriad, he spent 17-years at Eli Lilly and Company in various positions across the entire value chain. Mark received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Penn State University graduating with highest distinction, and a Master of Science degree in (bio)Chemical Engineering and Master of Science in Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently serves as President and CEO of Precision Medicine Advisors, LLC, is a non-executive board member of Abcam plc, Micoba Life Sciences Ltd., and NephroSant Inc.

“Owlstone Medical is poised to transform diagnostics through Breath Biopsy and I am very pleased to have been asked to help realize the vision of the team,” commented Mark Capone, non-executive director at Owlstone Medical. “I have been impressed with the potential of the platform, the progress made in high need clinical areas, and the passion and dedication of the leadership, and I look forward to helping drive the company’s success by supporting the development of their regulatory, reimbursement, and commercial strategy.”