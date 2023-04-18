Precise genome editing approach can correct mutation that causes sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a serious blood disorder affecting millions of people, primarily those of African descent. A mutation in the gene that encodes a subunit of the oxygen-carrying molecule, hemoglobin, causes the disease. Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard showed a precise genome editing approach, prime editing, can change mutated hemoglobin genes back to their normal form in SCD patient cells, which restores normal blood parameters after transplantation into mice. The findings were published today in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Scientists have rapidly developed technologies to edit DNA, including Cas9 nucleases and base editors, to treat genetic diseases. The study’s researchers demonstrated how a “third-generation” programmable gene editing technology called prime editing could convert the mutation that causes SCD into the normal DNA sequence, thereby rescuing the disease.

“Prime editing is a promising approach because, in theory, we can directly correct disease mutations to specific healthy DNA sequences of our choosing,” said co-corresponding author Jonathan Yen, Ph.D., St. Jude Department of Hematology. “We optimized prime editing in long-term blood stem cells and showed that the prime editing cells maintain full engraftment efficiency in an animal with a clinically relevant system.”

“These results show efficient prime editing of blood stem cells and that the prime-edited cells maintain their full ability to engraft and repopulate the bone marrow of an animal,” said senior and co-corresponding author David Liu, Ph.D., Richard Merkin, Professor at Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, whose lab invented prime editing in 2019. “Bringing the ‘search-and-replace’ versatility of prime editing to blood stem cells raises the possibility of applying this technology to treat a wide range of diseases involving blood cells.”

Fixing the mutation that causes sickle cell disease

The researchers showed that the prime editing system could find the disease-causing mutation in the adult hemoglobin gene with high specificity and replace it efficiently with the healthy DNA sequence variant carried by most humans. Prime editing successfully corrected this mutation with up to 41% conversion in blood stem cells from SCD patients. Previous research has shown that editing over 20% of cells likely translates to therapeutic benefit.

Adding to the approach’s therapeutic promise is the observation that when the researchers transplanted prime-edited cells from four SCD patients into mice, normal hemoglobin production was present in about 45% of circulating red blood cells, even up to 17 weeks later. After the transplant, when placed in low-oxygen environments, the red blood cells isolated from the mouse bone marrow reduced sickling by half, from about 67% to 37%.