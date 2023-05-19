Study reports improved deliverability, tracking, and deployment of next-generation Evolut FX TAVR system

Results from the Evolut FX TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) Clinical Survey were presented today as late-breaking clinical research at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2023 Scientific Sessions. The survey, comprised of feedback from physicians across the United States, reported improved deliverability, tracking, and deployment of the next-generation device compared to its predecessor.

Aortic stenosis (AS), is one of the most common valvular heart diseases and can potentially lead to heart failure. Once symptoms of AS begin, average patient survival can be as short as two years without treatment. TAVR is a minimally invasive procedure to treat patients with symptomatic severe AS that has been shown to improve patient survival.

Physician feedback on the next-generation Evolut FX TAVR system (Medtronic) was obtained from June 24-September 11, 2022, at 69 U.S. centers from 539 physician administered surveys (or from 539 Evolut FX implants) with a broad range of implant experience and volume. Survey results compared Evolut FX to physicians earlier experiences with Evolut PRO+ system using descriptive statistics.

Commissural alignment during TAVR procedures is key to improving coronary access, blood flow and valve performance. These real-world physician insights underscore the procedural benefits of improved deliverability with a more predictable deployment."

Tanvir Bajwa, MD, FACC, FSCAI and interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center-Oshkosh, in Milwaukee, Wis., and lead author of the analysis

Evolut FX valves (23 mm, 7%; 26 mm, 30%; 29 mm, 45%; 34 mm, 19%) were implanted via transfemoral (TF) access in 97% of cases. The cusp-overlap technique (COT) was used in 89% (457/516) of cases. Commissural alignment was achieved in 96% (447/465) of TF cases using the cusp overlap view. During initial deployment, no noticeable ventricular movement of the Evolut FX device was reported in 79% (398/506) of cases and 79% (413/526) of operators rated the FX as having a more predictable deployment.

The authors note they intend to study how the device enhancements impact patient outcomes in future clinical trials.

Source:

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UVA researcher receives Trailblazer R21 Award to improve cardiac resynchronization therapy outcomes
Vigorous exercise not linked to increased risk of adverse events in people with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
Lesbian and bisexual women have lower cardiovascular health scores than heterosexual women
AI algorithm could soon be used to rapidly diagnose heart attacks with better accuracy
Bioresorbable vascular scaffolds may be just as effective as drug-eluting metal stents for treating heart disease patients
Resting heart rate as a cardiorespiratory health biomarker
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be beneficial in patients with post-COVID syndrome
Postmenopausal women with clogged arteries at higher risk of heart attacks than similar-aged men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Mental disorders in adults aged 20–39 years linked to elevated risk of heart attack and stroke