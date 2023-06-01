Novel approach improves the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade and minimizes related side effects

Scientists at Tohoku University have discovered a novel approach that improves the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) - a novel form of cancer treatment utilizing immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) - and minimizes the associated side effects. They demonstrated that using ICIs to target tumor-positive lymph nodes generates a robust anti-tumor response against both local and systemic metastases.

The study was published in the Journal of Experimental and Clinical Cancer Research on June 1, 2023.

Our immune system uses "checkpoint proteins" to regulate and control the activity of immune cells. But cancer cells can sometimes use these checkpoints to escape detection. ICB is a powerful immunotherapy that works to block these checkpoints and bolsters the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, rather than targeting the cancer directly.

Yet, ICB treatment's efficacy varies from person-to-person, and it can come with some serious side effects. Medically, these are referred to as immune-related adverse events (irAEs).

The research team, which was led by Professor Tetsuya Kodama from Tohoku University's Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering, hypothesized that metastatic lymph node-targeted ICB could improve the anti-tumor response while uncoupling it from irAEs.

The researchers tested their hypothesis by using anti-CTLA4 - a widely used ICI - on laboratory mice with lymph node and distant metastases. Their findings confirmed that delivering CTLA4 blockers directly to tumor-positive lymph nodes elicited a potent anti-tumor response against local and systemic metastases, prolonging the mice's chance of survival.

The cancer immunotherapeutic effect was mediated by an upregulation of functionally active T cell population in the tumor-positive lymph node and spleen. In comparison, non-specific CTLA4 blockades elicited a weaker anti-tumor effect and exacerbated the side effects of using immune checkpoint inhibitors, particularly interstitial pneumonia.

Our findings are significant because they provide a simple approach to enhancing the efficacy of ICB, whilst minimizing its associated side effects. Targeting tumor-positive lymph nodes with ICB can amplify the anti-tumor response and minimize irAEs, leading to better outcomes for cancer patients."

Professor Tetsuya Kodama, Tohoku University's Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering

Looking ahead, the team plans to further investigate lymphatic targeted approaches for improvement of therapeutic response in clinical trials to confirm its efficacy in humans.

Source:

Tohoku University

Journal reference:

Mishra, R., et al. (2023) Metastatic lymph node targeted CTLA4 blockade: a potent intervention for local and distant metastases with minimal ICI-induced pneumonia. Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research. doi.org/10.1186/s13046-023-02645-w.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Curcumin can suppress metastasis of colorectal cancer cells by activating a specific signaling pathway
New liquid biopsy tool shows 30% increased sensitivity in detecting ctDNA
Upregulated expression of many LY6 genes linked to poor survival in endometrial cancer patients
Intratumoral bacteria linked with natural purple photosynthetic bacteria show strong anticancer efficacy
Wistar scientists uncover a key mechanism as to how p53 suppresses tumors
Practicing integrative neuro-oncology to improve care for brain tumor patients
Changes to tumor DNA can help predict cancer's next move
High-grade gliomas remodel neural circuits: promoting tumor progression and impaired cognition

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New technique effectively identifies residual tumor tissue during breast-conserving surgery