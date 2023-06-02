American College of Cardiology to host annual Care of the Athletic Heart course

The American College of Cardiology will host the annual Care of the Athletic Heart course on June 8-10, 2023, in Washington, including poster abstracts and educational sessions. The course is designed for all clinicians who provide cardiovascular care for the professional, occupational, tactical or recreational athlete. As the athletic population expands to all demographic groups, it is critical that there is a larger contingent of clinicians who understand the latest care and practice management for athletes at every level.

Dermot Phelan, BAO, MBBCh, PhD, FACC, and Megan Wasfy, MD, FACC, will serve as the course chair and vice chair respectively. The course, which will be available both in-person and online, will feature top sports cardiology experts discussing the latest advances in sports cardiology, as well as fundamental cardiovascular diagnostic and management strategies and treatment options in the field.

Can't miss sessions:

Keynote: Can the Heart Get a Sports Injury?

Participation Screening: The Debate Continues Debate Topics: Are We Really Still Having This Debate? ECG vs. No ECG for Preparticipation Screening of Young Competitive Athletes I'm 50 and I've Decided to Run a Marathon – Should I Undergo Preparticipation Screening for Coronary Disease?

Strategies for Engaging the Community in CPR and AED Training

Legal and Ethical Considerations for Shared Decision Making for Sporting Participation in an Athlete with Cardiac Disease

From the Ocean to the Mountain Top – Environmental Considerations for the Athlete with Heart Disease

Posters

The following abstract titles are a selection of posters being presented during the conference. All ACC Care of the Athletic Heart posters and clinical case challenges are embargoed until Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET.

Who Performs Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation During Sports-Related Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Athletes?

Return to Play Evaluation Post COVID – Longitudinal Experience in Cardiac Risk Assessment at a Division I Athletic Program

Outcomes and Results of 10 Years of Cardiac Screening of Elite New Zealand Athletes

Cardiovascular Screening of Tactical Athletes: Results from ECG Screening of Cadets and Midshipmen at Military Service Academies

COACH Study: COVID-19 Influence on Athletic Cardiopulmonary Health Assessed as the Change in VO2max: a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

If members of the media would like to receive embargoed copies of these abstracts or register for media access to the conference, contact ACC Associate Director for Media Relations Katie Glenn at [email protected]