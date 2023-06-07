Elucidating developmentally sensitive mechanisms of cognitive behavioral therapy

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, "Developing New Treatments for Childhood Anxiety and OCD: Can Cognitive Control Help Kids Grow Out of Illness?" on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. The presenter will be Kate D. Fitzgerald, M.D., Ruane Professor of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Columbia University/New York State Psychiatric Institute. Dr. Fitzgerald is also a recipient of two BBRF Young Investigator Grants. The webinar will be hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

Rates of anxiety and OCD have increased significantly in children and adolescents. Can cognitive control help kids be less anxious and grow out of OCD? Dr. Fitzgerald's clinical and research expertise is in pediatric obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety disorder. She will discuss her work and its implications for developing new treatments.

Dr. Fitzgerald has studied atypical development of neural circuitry devoted to "task control" -- an executive control mechanism that enables an individual to suppress irrelevant automatic behaviors such as the obsessive behaviors seen in OCD. She will discuss her research to elucidate developmentally sensitive mechanisms of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) that might make it possible to target task control differently for patients of different ages. Dr. Fitzgerald is also studying a play-based cognitive training strategy designed to reduce early childhood anxiety by increasing brain capacity for cognitive control.

Source:

Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Posted in: Child Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How do green spaces in urban areas impact anxiety and depression outcomes?
Can adherence to the Mediterranean diet reduce gestational stress and anxiety in pregnant women?
New insights into the importance of microglia in controlling anxiety-related behaviors
Digitalization is increasing the prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide
Does wholegrain consumption impact measures of cognitive decline, mood, and anxiety?
Sleep spindles may regulate anxiety in people with PTSD
Can exercise ease anxiety? Study investigates the potentials and pitfalls of fitness as therapy
Researchers use AI and Twitter to create anxiety, depression prediction models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Children with asthma more likely to develop anxiety