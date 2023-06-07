Spasticity in the lower extremities linked to higher odds of cryptorchidism in boys with cerebral palsy

Cerebral Palsy has been linked to a condition called cryptorchidism in males-;when one or both of the testicles are not present in the scrotum. A new study in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology found that spasticity in the lower extremities was linked to a higher likelihood of receiving surgery for cryptorchidism in boys with cerebral palsy.

The study included 44,561 male patients with cerebral palsy in the Pediatric Health Information System, a comparative administrative database involving multiple US children's hospitals.

In addition to finding an overall association between lower extremity spasticity and cryptorchidism treatment, investigators found that boys with more severe spasticity were especially likely to have had the surgery.

While we are unable to definitively determine the reason for the association using this database, the associative effect is strong, and it may be related to affected muscles in the groin or the muscles attached to the testicle itself. Ultimately, it is important that for these boys, where other medical complexity is present, to make sure to continue to perform the testicle exam at check-ups to confirm that cryptorchidism isn't present." Eric Bortnick, MD, corresponding author, Boston Children's Hospital