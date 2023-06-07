Spasticity in the lower extremities linked to higher odds of cryptorchidism in boys with cerebral palsy

Cerebral Palsy has been linked to a condition called cryptorchidism in males-;when one or both of the testicles are not present in the scrotum. A new study in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology found that spasticity in the lower extremities was linked to a higher likelihood of receiving surgery for cryptorchidism in boys with cerebral palsy.

The study included 44,561 male patients with cerebral palsy in the Pediatric Health Information System, a comparative administrative database involving multiple US children's hospitals.

In addition to finding an overall association between lower extremity spasticity and cryptorchidism treatment, investigators found that boys with more severe spasticity were especially likely to have had the surgery.

While we are unable to definitively determine the reason for the association using this database, the associative effect is strong, and it may be related to affected muscles in the groin or the muscles attached to the testicle itself. Ultimately, it is important that for these boys, where other medical complexity is present, to make sure to continue to perform the testicle exam at check-ups to confirm that cryptorchidism isn't present."

Eric Bortnick, MD, corresponding author, Boston Children's Hospital

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Bortnick, E. M., et al. (2023) Association between lower limb spasticity and cryptorchidism in males with cerebral palsy. Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. doi.org/10.1111/dmcn.15644.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CDC reports an alarming rise in pediatric intracranial infections in the U.S.
Older children under-five living in low incomes large families in rural areas are most vulnerable to malaria infection
Motorically skilled children in first grade have better academic skills by third grade
What role did children play in household viral transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic, when enveloped virus rates were low, and relative proportions of COVID-19 were high?
Pediatric firearm injury rates have risen steadily over the past 5 years, audit reveals
Study shatters myths: Toddlers, including those with health issues, exceed WHO physical activity standards
Physically active lessons may positively impact the cognitive performance of children
The mediation roles of parental role-modeling and food availability in the socioeconomic inequalities of children’s diet

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study highlights significant inequalities in financial capabilities of UK’s young people