New molecule can prevent the invasion of blood cells by malaria parasites

For the first time ever, a molecule able to prevent the invasion of blood cells by parasites of the genus Plasmodium, responsible for malaria, has been identified and described by CNRS scientists, in collaboration with American and English colleagues.

Their findings, which have just been published in Nature Communications, confirm the key role that myosin A—the 'molecular motor' of Plasmodium—plays in their infiltration of human hosts and penetration of their red blood cells, which triggers malarial attacks. Myosin A is found in all forms adopted by Plasmodium during the course of an infection, which makes it a convenient target for an inhibitor.

That inhibitor is now known to exist: dubbed KNX-002, its structure and mode of binding have been determined using crystallography, and its effects tested in vitro on red blood cells. Its discovery paves the way for the development of a new class of antimalarials.

 

Source:

CNRS (Délégation Paris Michel-Ange)

Journal reference:

Moussaoui, D., et al. (2023). Mechanism of small molecule inhibition of Plasmodium falciparum myosin A informs antimalarial drug design. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-023-38976-7

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers zero in on a potential new target for malaria: Biological clocks
What is the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of novel danuglipron in adults with type two diabetes?
Gene drive technology could help eradicate malaria
Leaves of the Labrador tea plant contain an essential oil that could help combat malaria
Is wind spreading urban malaria?
Novel molecule may help overcome the devastating symptoms of Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Blood levels of glycans can predict the risk of Alzheimer's disease
Parasite-host "coupling" mechanism could lead to new treatments for malaria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Older children under-five living in low incomes large families in rural areas are most vulnerable to malaria infection