Doctor lands in the doghouse after giving covid vaccine waivers too freely

A Tennessee doctor has lost his medical license for issuing covid-19 vaccine waivers to patients he never met in at least three states. One, it turned out, was a dog named Charlie Kraus.

Robert Coble, 76, of Goodspring, Tennessee, agreed to surrender his license in a May settlement with the Tennessee Department of Health that was announced by the agency on June 15.

Coble issued the vaccine waivers in August and September 2021 while working for MedChoice, a company that sold waivers online for $139, according to a health department document summarizing the case. The MedChoice website offered "handwritten medical waivers personally reviewed and signed by a licensed physician," and let customers choose from preset reasons for a waiver, including "I have an autoimmune disease" and "I am very anxious about getting the vaccine."

Coble then issued a waiver to those customers despite "the absence of any patient/physician relationship," according to the health department document. The document does not say how many waivers MedChoice sold or Coble signed, but it does say waivers were sent to people in at least Tennessee, Maine, and Washington.

Coble's waivers were issued in the second year of the covid-19 pandemic, when vaccine hesitancy was rampant but some employers, college campuses, and events had begun to require proof of vaccination. Some MedChoice customers submitted Coble’s waivers to their jobs or schools, and if those waivers were rejected, Coble would “contact the department that rejected the waiver to try and convince them to reverse their decision,” according to the document.

The MedChoice waivers were exposed in a November 2021 investigation by Nashville's NewsChannel 5, which purchased a waiver for a dog owned by investigative reporter Jennifer Kraus, a black Labrador retriever named Charlie, by saying he had "an irrational fear of needles."

Related Stories

Although Charlie was not examined by a medical professional, MedChoice mailed the dog a waiver signed by Coble and a laminated waiver card saying he was "certified medically exempt from the COVID vaccination,” NewsChannel 5 reported.

The health department document made public in Coble's case makes no mention of NewsChannel 5 or Charlie. Coble could not be reached for comment. No attorney is listed for the doctor in the document. MedChoice has been dissolved, according to Tennessee business records.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

VLA1553 vaccine candidate for chikungunya disease produces an immune response in a phase 3 trial
Study identifies a promising target for development of vaccine against spotted fever
COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy doesn't spill over to routine childhood vaccinations, US polls reveal
Yellow fever: examining potential burden on vaccine strategy
How the mixed messaging of vaccine skeptics sows seeds of doubt
Trial finds mixed success of chatbots in improving COVID-19 vaccine confidence among Asians
Researchers review the principles of universal vaccine development for key pandemic potential viruses
The epidemiology of COVID-19 outbreaks in farms in Ontario, Canada, in the pre-vaccine year of the pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Vaccine against deadly chytrid fungus shifts microbiome to make frogs more resilient to future exposure