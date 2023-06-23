LSTM ranks highest in the UK for open access, collaboration, and gender diversity in research

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has been ranked as the best university in the UK for publishing open access research, for collaborations and for the proportion of academic research with women listed as authors in the 2023 CWTS Leiden Ranking.

Between 2018 and 2021, 94% of LSHTM research was in open access publications - placing it in second position in the world.

The gender split at LSHTM across publications was 48.5% female authors and 51.5% male.

The proportion of publications which were in collaboration with other organisations was 97%, 83% were international collaborations and 70% involved a collaborator at an institution more than 5,000km away, all of which were the biggest proportion of any UK university.

The 2023 CWTS Leiden Ranking, published by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies at Leiden University, measures the scientific performance of more than 1,400 major universities worldwide. It uses Web of Science data to rank universities based on the number and proportion of their publications that are highly cited.

It's very pleasing to see we've maintained our UK rankings in key priority areas for us - to support diversity, accessibility and inclusivity with our partners around the world. As a specialist institution, these rankings help to shine a light on the strength and consistency of the work our staff and colleagues are carrying out on a daily basis.

"We continue to punch above our weight to create truly collaborative research which makes an impact on people's health and lives. We will continue to focus our efforts on this."

Caroline Relton, Pro-Director of Research and Academic Development at LSHTM

Source:

London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM)

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Revolutionizing Schizophrenia Research with the Queensland Brain Institute
Unlocking the brain-lung dialogue key to future treatments for critical care patients
Researchers discuss strategic actions to stimulate research on fungal diseases in the context of the WHO fungal pathogens priority list
New research finds most women diagnosed with early breast cancer can expect to become long-term survivors
How have remote sensing, satellite imaging, and geospatial data been used in COVID-19 research?
The association between breastfeeding, drug exposure, and infant outcomes: more research is needed
From policy to plate: EAT-Lancet's impact on food research and public discourse
Research identifies Th1 memory CD4+ T cells as key to protect against emerging poxvirus skin infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Advancements in understanding and treating breast cancer