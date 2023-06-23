LSTM ranks highest in the UK for open access, collaboration, and gender diversity in research

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has been ranked as the best university in the UK for publishing open access research, for collaborations and for the proportion of academic research with women listed as authors in the 2023 CWTS Leiden Ranking.

Between 2018 and 2021, 94% of LSHTM research was in open access publications - placing it in second position in the world.

The gender split at LSHTM across publications was 48.5% female authors and 51.5% male.

The proportion of publications which were in collaboration with other organisations was 97%, 83% were international collaborations and 70% involved a collaborator at an institution more than 5,000km away, all of which were the biggest proportion of any UK university.

The 2023 CWTS Leiden Ranking, published by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies at Leiden University, measures the scientific performance of more than 1,400 major universities worldwide. It uses Web of Science data to rank universities based on the number and proportion of their publications that are highly cited.