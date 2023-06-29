ATCC announces new award from BARDA to further support its medical countermeasures clinical studies network

ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced a Task Order award with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a component of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

As part of this award, ATCC, a member of BARDA’s Clinical Studies Network (CSN), operates the CSN’s Biological Specimen and Investigational Product (BSIP) storage facility and provides centralized services, storage, and distribution of its clinical samples and investigational products across BARDA-supported studies.

“Since 2020, ATCC has been a partner in BARDA’s Clinical Study Network using demonstrated best practices for the safe and secure management of biological specimens,”

Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of ATC

Raymond added, “This award is another example of our ongoing support for medical countermeasures development to protect public health and safety.”

This task order is specific to storing biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) select agents and non-select agent materials for BARDA under the Biological Specimen and Investigational Product (BSIP) program. ATCC will coordinate all tasks for chain-of-custody monitoring and specimen handling, including collection, receipt, storage, inventory, retrieval, packaging, distribution, and disposition of these highly pathogenic agents and toxins, which can potentially pose a severe threat to the public or animal health.

“We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with BARDA through this task order,” 

Joseph Leonelli, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager of ATCC Federal Solutions

Joseph added, “As the premier biological materials and information resource and standards organization, we are committed to supporting critical government clinical studies aimed at developing medical countermeasures to improve the health and safety of our country.”

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; BARDA, under Task Order Number 75A50123F33007 under Contract Number 75A50120D00013

