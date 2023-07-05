Robotic system may accelerate studies in diverse areas of C. elegans biology

A robotic system capable of imaging and transferring the model organism Caenorhabditis elegans could replace hours of tedious lab work, according to a recent study. Laboratory workers spend untold hours every year manipulating C. elegans, a tiny nematode worm used in genetics research that reproduces quickly and is optically transparent.

Often, the labor required to manage and manipulate the animals is a major bottleneck for using the worms to address questions in biology. Fang-Yen, Zihao (John) Li, Anthony Fouad and colleagues developed WormPicker, a robotic system capable of handling routine tasks, increasing the productivity of human researchers.

WormPicker's imaging system autonomously detects nematode age, sex, shape, expression of fluorescent reporters, and other phenotypes. A robot arm holding a wire loop can pluck selected individuals out of a petri dish and transfer the animals to another dish-;electrically sterilizing itself with heat between each transfer. The authors put the robot through several standard tasks, including genetic crossing, genetic mapping, and genomic integration of a transgene.

The authors show that the robot performs a fluorescent C. elegans sorting task at a rate comparable to that of human researchers. The authors expect the robotic system to accelerate studies in diverse areas of C. elegans biology. To make WormPicker as accessible as possible, the authors are providing a list of components and have made all the design files and system software freely available online.

Source:

PNAS Nexus

Journal reference:

Li, Z., et al. (2023) A robotic system for automated genetic manipulation and analysis of Caenorhabditis elegans. PNAS Nexus. doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgad197.

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies genetic variant that increases disease severity in multiple sclerosis
SickKids scientists shine light on the complex genetics that underlie blood pressure regulation
Research sheds light on genetic variants' impact beyond autism diagnosis
Chickpea's secret history: How trade routes and migrations shaped the legume's genetic heritage
New approach improves diagnosis of limb-girdle muscular dystrophy
The battle against avian influenza: genetic analysis unveils the origins of H5N1 outbreak
ABCC9 gene variants influence the pitch of voices
Adopting a 30th birthday genetic profile test could save lives and NHS costs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
PacBio collaborates with Radboudumc to explore genetic causes of rare and genetic diseases