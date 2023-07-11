Columbia University to host executive leadership program for African First Ladies

First Ladies from countries across Africa and experts from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health will meet the week of July 10, 2023 to discuss current trends, critical research, and sustainable, evidence-based approaches to promote population health and well-being. From July 10th to the 13th, First Ladies and their senior advisors will participate in an executive leadership program to advance critical health and development issues in their countries and regions, including communicable and chronic disease management, community health, maternal and child health, climate change, health systems, and gender gaps in access to healthcare.

This week's program is the first convening of the Global First Ladies Academy, which aims to support First Ladies' and First Partners' work to catalyze positive impact and social transformation in their communities and around the world. Through regular gatherings, the Global First Ladies Academy aims to foster collaboration between First Ladies and First Partners' at regional and global levels, and to support programmatic and policy initiatives related to health, education, gender equality, economic development, and climate change.

As partners of Presidents and Prime Ministers, First Ladies have the potential to be highly visible and influential. Their role as private counsel to their partners and their access to leaders allow them to convene stakeholders, influence priorities, and change social norms. Their position as role model also provides them an important platform to reach communities, address harmful norms, and impact behavioral change. Despite the role First Ladies can play in enabling change, few receive the training, network, and resources they need to do so successfully. GFLA was founded in 2009 to meet this need, and we are thrilled to be hosting this first ever academic and leadership training course with Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, a global leader in health and development." Cora Neumann, PhD, Global First Ladies Alliance president and founder

"The Global First Ladies Academy is an important opportunity for First Ladies to dialogue with experts and peers to deepen our understanding of significant global developments in a constantly changing geopolitical, economic, environmental, social, and technological context," said First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos, UNAIDS Special Advocate for Young Women and Adolescent Girls. "The lessons from this week, and future gatherings, will help First Ladies strengthen our voices and take action on pressing issues, and to make the most impactful use of our individual and collective platforms."

Workshops and roundtable discussions will focus on interdisciplinary strategies to improve health, facilitated by leaders including the Hon. Anita McBride, former Senior Advisor to George W. Bush and Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, and Columbia public health and medicine experts including Columbia Mailman Dean Linda P. Fried, MD, MPH; Katrina Armstrong, MD, chief executive officer of Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Wafaa El-Sadr, MD, MPH, MPA, director of the global health center ICAP; and Michael Sparer, JD, chair of the department of Health Policy and Management.

"The Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health is honored to support the Global First Ladies Academy and its efforts to protect and improve the public's health and societal well-being," said Dean Fried. "First Ladies are on the front lines of health and improving people's lives, with unique perspective, reach, and influence to improve the well-being of communities and countries. We look forward to continuing to work in partnership with this visionary group of changemakers."

The Global First Ladies Academy executive leadership program is a partnership among Columbia University Mailman School of Public, the Global First Ladies Alliance, and the Organization of African First Ladies for Development.