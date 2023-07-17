Innovative mixed reality training platform to be developed for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare

UK immersive technology company FourPlus, along with collaborators Holosphere and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, have been awarded funding from Innovate UK to create and test a mixed reality training platform that enables customized training delivery for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare.

The project is a GBP 1 million investment, with almost 75% from Innovate UK, and has been awarded via the Digitalization and Automation of Medicines R&D and Manufacture competition. It will support the development of a customizable platform that leverages mixed reality and multi-player capabilities. The digital and automated training platform will be designed specifically for a number of manufacturing roles within cell and gene therapy, biopharmaceutical and wider life science sectors, including those at hospital sites. It will support initial training of staff, validation and the creation of digital training records. The platform will also enable healthcare trainers and trainees to collaborate seamlessly within virtual training environments. Additionally, the grant will facilitate the integration of data analytics tools, providing valuable insights for training and competency assessment purposes.

The collaborative project will be delivered by FourPlus over 18 months. A first release of a digital and automated training platform will be available to the market for demonstration by the end of 2023.

The training platform will expand the FourPlus technology portfolio that is already revolutionizing the onboarding and training process for new hires and apprentices in technical roles within the healthcare and biopharma sectors. By significantly accelerating time to competence, using FourPlus software leads to substantial cost savings. Automation and standardization of core training elements also guarantees consistent workforce skills, ensuring excellence across technical functions within an organization.

Furthermore, this innovative solution significantly reduces waste streams by minimizing the use of single-use consumables in physical lab training, thereby making a positive environmental impact.

FourPlus CEO, Dr Ivan Wall, said: “We are really excited to be starting this innovative project with Holosphere and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. We already know that VR is a powerful way to support training of new sector employees, as it reduces cost, time, facility use and waste production. This project will deliver the next generation solution, that integrates mixed reality, training customization, multi-user interactivity, data analytics and training support features. We will integrate best-in-class networked co-localization technology, designed by project partners Holosphere, and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult will support through testing with sector apprentices.”

Mixed reality and passthrough technologies are now ready to enable high quality shared immersive experiences and enhance communication between users. Holosphere are delighted to be working with Four Plus and CGTC to apply this to their next generation of training tools.” Sean Duffy, Technical Director, Holosphere

Matthew Durdy, Chief Executive of the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult said: “To feed the expected growth of the cell and gene therapy industry we need to employ innovation in every area. FourPlus’ innovative use of virtual and mixed reality is a great example of new technology meeting need. We look forward to working with FourPlus, Holosphere and our apprentice community to test this platform.