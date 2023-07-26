Epileptika aims to help treat refractory epilepsy in people with intellectual disability

Notes Reviewers' Notes

A team of researchers from the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) has participated in the development of Epileptika. This application aims to help the treatment of refractory epilepsy in people with intellectual disability.

Developed for iOS, Android and PC, Epileptika allows carers of people with intellectual disability to record epileptic seizures, their history, and the intensity and characteristics of daily episodes. It can also infer possible triggers and show the effectiveness of anti-epilepsy drugs.

The project is the result of the collaboration between UPV researchers Cristina Santamarina and Vicente Cloquell and the Valencian cooperative Koynos.

The difficulties experienced by people with intellectual disability in reporting their epileptic seizures, both antecedent and consequence, involves a significant loss of their quality of life. However, this situation can be improved if carers learn to observe and record the relevant signs and have information about their condition before interacting with them. This allows them to establish guidelines for adapting the daily activities based on this information."

Cristina Santamarina, Researcher, UPV

According to the UPV researchers, the application is currently at the prototype stage and has already been tested for six months on five patients. And according to them, its use has contributed to improving the patients' quality of life by reducing the number of episodes or facilitating a better pharmacological adjustment.

"It is necessary to increase the number of samples, although Epileptika is already a reliable tool for the treatment of refractory epilepsy in people with intellectual disability. And in terms of its clinical utility, it facilitates the work of support and intervention teams and the communication "with" and "among" medical professionals", adds Cristina Santamarina.

These results were published in the Medicine journal (Buenos Aires) and presented in the latest International Congress of Update on neurodevelopmental disorders in Valencia in March 2023.

Source:

Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV)

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New therapy to mitigate fragile X syndrome may be on the horizon
Global burden of diabetes: new study reveals alarming prevalence and projections for 2050
Single target, multiple possibilities: microRNA holds promise for epilepsy treatment
Insights into the pathophysiological mechanisms governing neuropsychiatric symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Early treatment for multiple sclerosis linked to lower disability risk
New weight loss drugs carry high price tags and lots of questions for seniors
Exploring the efficacy of topical lidocaine in individuals with chronic neck pain
Study finds the risk of recurrence of active disease in older patients with MS after discontinuing therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Stroke Ready intervention shows promise in improving equity in stroke treatment