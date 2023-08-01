NYU Langone Health included on the 2023-24 Honor Roll of top 20 hospitals

NYU Langone Health once again stands out in U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Hospital" rankings for its unwavering commitment to exceptionalism, with its inclusion on the 2023-24 Honor Roll of the top 20 hospitals. This distinction includes NYU Langone's inpatient locations in Manhattan, as well as NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn. Of note, the outlet no longer numerically ranks hospitals, but it does assign ordinal rankings to specialties.

In specialty rankings, where ordinal rankings continue, 10 NYU Langone specialties were in the top 10 nationally, including neurology and neurosurgery, which once again rank No. 1 for the second year in a row. The others are the following:

  • No. 2 in diabetes and endocrinology (up from No. 3 last year)
  • No. 2 in geriatrics (up from No. 3 last year)
  • No. 3 in pulmonology and lung surgery (up from No. 4 last year)
  • No. 3 in urology (up from No. 10 last year)
  • No. 4 in gastroenterology and GI surgery (up from No. 5 last year)
  • No. 4 in orthopedics
  • No. 5 in cardiology, heart surgery, and vascular surgery (unchanged from last year)
  • No. 5 in rehabilitation (up from No. 7 last year)
  • No. 8 in rheumatology

In addition, NYU Langone earned the highest level of performance among just a small group of top hospitals nationally, with 20 out of 21 procedures and conditions rated "High Performing," including cardiac care, cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, kidney failure, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, orthopedic surgery, pneumonia, and stroke.

U.S. News & World Report has also made drastic changes in the release of its "Best Hospitals" rankings, no longer publishing numeric rankings for the country's top-performing hospitals or meaningful rankings in major regional markets, thereby limiting patients' access to that data.

What remains clear is that NYU Langone Health continues to provide our patients with the best outcomes, as evidenced by the broad spectrum of independent arbiters that consistently recognize our excellence."

Robert I. Grossman, MD, CEO of NYU Langone and dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Other independent organizations such as Vizient Inc., the Leapfrog Group, and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also consistently give NYU Langone top marks for quality and safety.

